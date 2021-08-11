Taiwan confirms 12 new local infections, tally at 15,814

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 12 new domestic cases, 4 imported COVID-19 cases, and 2 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,814.

The new cases reported today include 9 men and 3 women, aged between 10 and 80. They began showing symptoms between Aug. 2 and Aug. 10.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 6 cases while Taipei City reported 4 cases and Keelung City reported 2 cases.

Meanwhile, 2 virus-related deaths were reported today, including a man in his seventies (case 6581) and another in his nineties (case 13510).

Both cases had a history of chronic diseases but were not in contact with any infected patients.

Case 6581 developed a fever on May 21 and experienced fatigue as well. The following day, he reported feeling more discomfort and had respiratory problems after which he sought medical help and was placed in an isolation room.

His infection was confirmed on May 27 and was released from the hospital on June 19 after his quarantine period ended. He died on July 8.

On the other hand, case 13510 began experiencing virus-related symptoms such as fever and fatigue on June 14 and sought medical attention the next day.

He was placed under quarantine and treated on June 16; his infection was confirmed on June 17. He died on July 10.

The CECC reported that among the 14,591 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 9, 13,111 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

The CECC also reported four imported cases today, all of which are men.

They are aged between 20 and 70 and had traveled from the Netherlands (case 15912), Indonesia (case 15913), and England (cases 15921 and 15922).

All had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and they arrived in Taiwan between July 28 and Aug. 9.

As of press time, 15,814 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,303 imported cases, 14,458 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.