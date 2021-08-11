阿聯酋致上「最高」答謝！ 空服員登哈里發塔頂謝英放行｜Emirates airline celebrates travel to UK with ‘high’ profile ad

【看CP學英文】英國政府於8日宣布放寬防疫政策，將部分國家從紅名單（Red List）降級到比較寬鬆的琥珀名單（Amber List），其中為了感謝英國對阿拉伯聯合大公國 (UAE) 的放行，阿聯酋航空聘請了一位「特別」的空服員，站上杜拜最高的哈里發塔塔頂，以字卡的方式宣布這個好消息。

The British government announced its decision to move the United Arab of Emirates from their red list to the amber list for travel on Aug. 8, which was news very well-received by the Emirates Airline.

To express their thanks and promote travel once more, Emirates Airline hired a “special” flight attendant who announced the good news with note cards while standing on top of the tallest building in the world— the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

阿聯酋航空發布的影片中，只見一名空姐身穿全套阿聯酋航空空服員制服，在完全零特效情況下，真實站上距離地面828公尺的杜拜哈里發塔（Burj Khalifa by Emaar)頂端，並在極度侷限的空間中模仿英國電影《愛是您．愛是我》（Love Actually）男主角在聖誕夜以字卡與女主角浪漫表白的經典橋段，以大字卡感謝英國。

In the video released by the Emirates Airline, a flight attendant wearing the airline uniform can be seen standing atop the Dubai Burj Khalifa, 828 meters above the ground with no special effects added.

In a fashion imitating a popular scene from British romantic comedy”Love Actually,” the flight attendant mimics the classic scene of the hero confessing his love to the heroine with a word card on Christmas Eve by thanking the U.K. with similar cue cards.

Reconnect with your loved ones or take a fabulous vacation.

From 8th August travel to the UK gets easier.#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/pEB2qH6Vyo — Emirates Airline (@emirates) August 5, 2021

字卡上寫道，「阿拉伯聯合大公國已降級到英國防疫政策的琥珀名單，這讓我們感到猶如站在世界的頂端，歡迎搭乘阿聯酋航空，獲得更好的飛行體驗。」

The cue card reads, ”Moving the UAE to the UK amber list. Has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates, fly better.”

由於周圍看不見任何保護的措施，等到鏡頭拉開後，大家才知道原來空服員是站在高達828公尺的地方進行拍攝，這支宣傳影片曝光後，引起了不少網友的熱烈討論。

As no other protective measures could be seen in the original footage, it was only when the camera pulled away that the audience realized the flight attendant is actually standing at a height of 828 meters above ground.

Afterward, the promotional video immediately went viral inducing a lot of enthusiastic discussions among social media users.

根據《what’s on》報導所述，阿聯酋航空原本是希望招募旗下的空服員進行影片的拍攝，但最後因安全上的考量，聘請了知名跳傘特技演員路德維克（Nicole Smith-Ludvik）來進行拍攝。

According to What’s On, Emirates Airline originally wanted to recruit its flight attendants for the video.

However, in the end, due to security concerns, they decided to hire Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a well-known skydiving stuntwoman for the shoot.

阿聯酋航空總裁克拉克（Tim Clark）受訪時表示，很榮幸阿聯酋航空可以成為少數被允許在哈里發塔塔頂拍攝廣告的公司。

In an interview, President of Emirates Airline Tim Clark said, “Emirates was honored to be one of the few companies allowed to shoot a commercial on top of the Burj Khalifa.”

他點出，阿聯酋航空一直希望挑戰常規、突破極限，觀眾所看到的廣告，就是象徵著阿聯酋全體機組人員的冷靜、自信的表現態度。

He added, ”Emirates is always looking to challenge the norm and pushing the limit. Ads seen by viewers […] It is a symbol of the calm, confident attitude of the entire Emirates crew.”

根據英國政府近期更改的國外防疫政策所列，印度、巴林、卡塔爾和阿拉伯聯合酋長國 (UAE) 從原本的紅色名單降級為琥珀名單；至於德國、奧地利、斯洛伐克、斯洛文尼亞、拉脫維亞、羅馬尼亞和挪威等國家，則是從原本的琥珀名單降為綠色名單。

According to the UK government’s recently changed foreign travel restrictions, countries including India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been moved from the red list to the amber list.

Countries such as Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Romania, and Norway, have since been moved to the green list as well.

而從綠色國家名單上的旅客，在入境英國時無須隔離；琥珀國家名單上的旅客，只要持有完整疫苗接種紀錄，在入境英國時，同樣也無須隔離。而在紅色國家名單上的旅客，則不管如何都必須要進行11天的防疫隔離檢疫。

Passengers from countries on the green list do not need to be quarantined when entering the UK.

Visitors from the amber list will have to submit their complete vaccination records but will also be exempt from mandatory quarantine when entering the UK.

Meanwhile, travelers arriving from the red list are required to undergo an 11-day quarantine no matter what.