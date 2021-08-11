600K Medigen vaccines available for 6th vaccination registration round: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that no less than 600,000 Medigen vaccines (高端疫苗) will available in the sixth round of vaccinations.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that the online registration will be accessible from 10 a.m. on Aug. 16 to 12 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Chen explained that some batches of Medigen vaccines are due to arrive in the upcoming two days, and ensured the public that 600,000 doses are a safe estimate.

The CECC stated that the vaccine registration platform had included Medigen vaccines as an option starting July 27; those who are willing to receive Medigen vaccines can sign up online before 12 p.m. on Aug. 13.

In addition, for the sixth round, applicants who sign up within the designated dates and likely receive their vaccine jabs between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, the CECC said.

Though the CECC hopes to receive 800,000 doses, Chen said as the inspection is not yet complete, it’s safer to estimate 600,000 doses for now.