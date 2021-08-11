Sinkhole in Taichung claims unsuspecting car

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A sinkhole about 3 meters in width and height that suddenly appeared on a road in Taichung claimed a silver car as its victim on Wednesday.

According to local Chinese-language media, the sinkhole was located on Wenxin South Road (文心南路) in Dali District (大里).

Police reports revealed a female driver in her sixties surnamed Lin was driving her small, silver vehicle when the sinkhole suddenly appeared, plunging the car and driver into its depth.

An ambulance was immediately sent to the location, and though Lin suffered abrasions on her arm and had some contusions on her torso after slamming into the steering wheel during the fall, police were able to rescue her from the car and transport her to a nearby hospital.

It is understood that the sinkhole may have been caused by recent heavy rain, leading to the soil and cement collapsing, rendering the roadbed empty.

The police have set up roadblocks and warning signs while waiting for the repair unit to fix the issue, and have called on the public to pay attention and drive safely.