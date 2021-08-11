Palau to provide 2,000 vaccine doses to Taiwanese travelers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Palau Tourism Bureau announced on Wednesday that the government will provide 2,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan tourists as part of the travel-bubble program.

The announcement came after Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed on the same day the resumption of the travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau, with a first trip scheduled on Aug. 14.

According to Palau officials, the vaccines provided to Taiwan tourists will be administered, free of charge at the airport on the day of their arrival.

Lei Jun (雷均), a representative of the Taiwan Office of the Palau Tourism Bureau expressed his gratitude to the Taiwan ministries for their assistance in restarting the travel bubble.

Lei pointed out that Palau will provide Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for passengers to register for.

Travelers will be vaccinated free of charge at the Palau International Airport on the day of arrival, and be provided vaccination certificates.

The booking process can be done by contacting the Taiwan Office of the Palau Tourism Bureau by email after the passengers’ itineraries are confirmed.

Lei further explained that as of late, Palau still maintains a record of zero infection cases, and their vaccination rate is over 90%, achieving the effect of herd immunity.

There are currently more than 145 local tourism operators in Palau, all of whom have received epidemic-prevention training and obtained epidemic-prevention safety licenses, which has laid a good foundation for tourism between Palau and Taiwan, Lei said.

However, tourists must still abide by relevant local epidemic prevention regulations during their travel in Palau, he added.

In addition, the Palau Tourism Bureau will also provide travelers upon arrival in Palau with US$50 (around NT$1,390) per person for local use.

The Taiwan Office of the Palau Tourism Bureau will also issue travel vouchers to travelers departing from Taiwan at Taoyuan International Airport.