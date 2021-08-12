鬼月不能不知道的事有這些　六大禁忌千萬不要犯！｜Avoid these 6 activities during Ghost Month in Taiwan

【看學英文】農曆7月為國人俗稱的鬼門開，是充滿禁忌的月份，許多長輩都會叮嚀這段期間出遊玩樂需特別注意。儘管如此但炎炎夏日許多民眾仍有旅遊規劃，以下整理出鬼月六大禁忌，民眾們在外出時可多加留意。

The 7th month in the lunar calendar is commonly known as the opening of the gates of hell, and with it comes along with a month full of taboos.

Many elders will advise the young to pay special attention during this period while traveling or participating in various activities.

However, during this summer month, many still have travel plans that are hard to discourage.

The following compilation consists of six places to avoid and activities to refrain from doing during the Ghost Month and everyone will do well to pay heed.

不要從事水上活動 | Don’t participate in events involving bodies of water

鬼月正值暑假，是大家戲水的好時機，但長輩們總會叮嚀盡量避免，因為可能會遇到水鬼抓交替，因而造成憾事，但不管如何到溪邊、海邊戲水隨時都要注意自身安全。

As Ghost Month is in the summer, many would like to head to the sea, streams, or rivers to cool off and have fun.

However, many elders will advise against doing so because according to local culture, those who play in the water may encounter water ghosts who will try to drag you down in a bid to exchange places with living people.

Whether you head to a stream or the sea to enjoy water activities during this month, you should pay extra care to your and others’ safety.

2. 不要前往荒郊野外、山林裡 | Don’t head to remote places or forests/mountains

鬼月都是炎炎夏日，不少人都會規畫上山避暑，但因山林間陰氣較重，較容易與好兄弟相遇，可能會發生在山上迷路或是鬼打牆走不出山林的狀況，尤其是夜間時刻最好避免，以防被鬼纏身或被惡作劇。

During the summer, many people will plan for hikes in the mountains to escape the sweltering heat.

However, it is said that mountains and forests have a darker atmosphere, which according to folklore, makes it easier for ghosts to come in contact with humans.

It’s said that ghosts hiding in the woods will play tricks and try to get hikers lost in the mountains or tempt them into going in circles.

It’s said that the occurrence will appear even more often during nighttime, so it’s best to avoid the woods during this month.

3. 夜晚別亂拍照 | Don’t take random photographs at night

鬼月的夜晚別亂拍照，太陽下山後陰氣會逐漸升高，此時拍照、錄影較容易拍到好兄弟，而假如真的拍到了很有可能招來厄運。

You should try to avoid taking photos late at night during this month as it’s easier during this period for the spirits to appear in the photographs or film.

If one really does photograph a spirit, it is believed to bring about bad luck to the person.

4. 鬼月夜晚別亂唱歌、吹口哨 | Don’t sing or whistle at night

夜晚陰氣重，製造聲響很容易讓好兄弟以為有人在呼喚祂，所以盡量不要夜晚落單且邊走路邊發出聲音。

Chinese folklore indicates that making whistling noises or singing at night can confuse the spirits, and they will think you are calling out to them.

To avoid having them follow you home, try to avoid being out, alone at night, or make high-pitched noises walking home.

5.盡量避免搭乘末班車 | Avoid taking the last train/bus home

每天午夜子時（晚上11點至凌晨1點）是一天陰氣最重的時候，這時候搭乘交通工具很容易讓好兄弟跟著回家。

The midnight hour (from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.) is said to be the gloomiest time of the day.

When taking public transportation at this time, avoid taking the last ride home as spirits are said to latch on to the last passenger to go home with them.

6.盡量避免去醫院 | Avoid going to hospitals too frequently

老一輩都說鬼月少進醫院，因為醫院是生老病死的陰陽交界點，理所當然陰氣也會比較重。除了探病的時間要在中午之前，民間習俗還認為在這時候開刀住院很不吉利，小孩、老人這類能量比較弱的人無病痛就不要進出醫院。不過健康第一，治病要靠科學，身體不舒服還是不要耽誤治療時機；新冠疫情當急，有相關的病症也還是要主動就醫。

The older generation often advises young people to avoid going to the hospital during Ghost Month as a lot of souls are passing through the plane of the living and dead in hospitals.

In addition to visiting the sick before noon, folk customs also consider it unlucky to undergo surgery during this time.

Children and the elderly who are more vulnerable, should not enter hospitals if they don’t have any ailments.

However, it should be noted that during the pandemic era, health should come first.

Medical treatments depend on science, and you should still seek medical attention if you do not feel well.