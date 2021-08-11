Indiana Republicans eye quick approval of new election maps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The couple hundred people who filled the Indiana House chamber applauded loudly several times Wednesday as members of the public told state lawmakers that they wanted the once-a-decade process of drawing new congressional and legislative election districts slowed down.

Those testifying during the last of nine scheduled redistricting hearings around the state argued the public should have at least a couple weeks to review the proposed maps after they are unveiled sometime next month by Republicans who dominate the state Legislature. Republicans, however, said they planned to quickly advance the new maps to final votes once they are drawn following months of waiting for delayed U.S. Census data on population shifts.

Several voting-rights activists called on Republicans to allow more public input on the new districts, with several arguing that previous partisan gerrymandering has helped the GOP gain more seats in the Legislature and Indiana’s congressional delegation than merited by its vote totals across the state.

Republican House Election Committee Chairman Tim Wesco of Osceola said no hearings on the proposed maps were planned outside the Statehouse in Indianapolis and that further delays in approving new districts could cause problems for county officials preparing for next year’s elections.