Alonso, Mets rally past Nationals 8-7 in suspended game

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to defeat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday in the resumption of a game suspended by rain the night before.

Pete Alonso broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with three hits, including an RBI double off the center-field fence that pulled the Mets to 7-6 in the seventh. New York tied it on a throwing error by 6-foot-7 rookie reliever Mason Thompson (0-1) in the eighth and snapped a season-worst four-game slide, winning for only the third time in 12 games.

The teams were then set to play their regularly scheduled game Wednesday night, making it a single-admission doubleheader at Citi Field — though the nightcap was shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.

Juan Soto hit a three-run homer Tuesday night and finished 3 for 4 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup from a sore knee. Washington went up 7-4 in the fifth with the help of a two-run double by Luis Garcia, but its shaky and unproven bullpen couldn’t hold it.

J.D. Davis led off the eighth with a double and scored when Thompson threw away Jonathan Villar’s sacrifice bunt. One out later, Drury fisted a soft single into shallow center over a drawn-in infield — the ball landed at the back of the infield dirt.

Trevor May (5-2) worked a perfect inning and Edwin Díaz got three quick outs for his 24th save, striking out Soto to start the ninth.

Washington, which tore down its team in a huge selloff at the trade deadline, has dropped seven of eight.

The game resumed in a mostly empty ballpark with the Nationals leading 3-1 in the top of the second.

With the nightcap shortened to seven innings, both teams changed pitching plans in the opener. New York put 41-year-old lefty Rich Hill on the mound when the game resumed, and Washington turned to Joe Ross.

Hill had been scheduled to start Thursday, and Ross was originally lined up for Wednesday night.

LONG AND WINDING ROAD

Washington optioned left-handed reliever Sam Clay to Triple-A Rochester and selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2015 with Oakland. The 31-year-old Nolin pitched in Japan last year and was 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) for Rochester this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said Soto (sore right knee) felt fine after the game was stopped Tuesday night. He kept warm during the rain delay and received some more treatment. Soto remained in the lineup Wednesday, but Martinez didn’t commit to starting the slugger in the nightcap. “We’ll see how he feels after the first game and we’ll go from there,” the manager said. Soto was limited to a pair of pinch-hitting appearances over the previous three games against Atlanta last weekend due to a sore right knee. … RHP Stephen Strasburg, recovering from season-ending neck surgery, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot for Nolin.

Mets: SS Francisco Lindor (right oblique strain) simulated game situations at shortstop and took batting practice on the field for the first time since getting injured July 16. He’ll have a light day Thursday, manager Luis Rojas said, but there’s no next step in place yet. “He looked good,” Rojas said. … Javier Báez (lower back) pinch-hit in the sixth and struck out on three pitches with a runner on to end the inning. Báez was initially announced as Drury over the public address system. … The team is eyeing Noah Syndergaard as a potential reliever if he can return from Tommy John surgery in September.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Technically, it was the first major league relief appearance for Hill since 2014 with the Yankees. After he was moved back up to pitch Wednesday, the Mets need a starter for the series finale Thursday, and right-hander Trevor Williams is an option to make his New York debut. Williams, acquired with Báez from the Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline, has been pitching at Triple-A Syracuse.

ROSTER MOVE

New York planned to recall RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Syracuse as the 27th man for the second game of the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Nationals: A bullpen game in the nightcap, but Washington had not announced its opener.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.83 ERA) has lost three straight starts and is 1-7 in his past 10.

