雁鳥倒立飛行震驚攝影師　專家曝背後原因讓網笑瘋｜’Goofy’ goose flying upside down is only bragging: experts

【看CP學英文】荷蘭一名業餘攝影師科內利森(Vincent Cornelissen)日前捕捉到一隻滑稽的雁鳥以身體上下顛倒的怪異姿勢飛行，令他震驚不已，積極尋求正解的結果卻被告知牠只是在向同伴炫耀而已，讓他感到啼笑皆非。

An amateur Dutch photographer Vincent Cornelissen recently captured a photo of a funny goose flying in a strange position with its entire body upside-down.

As it was quite unusual, Cornelissen turned to the internet for answers and was later told it was just showing off in front of his companions, amusing him and many others.

科內利森當時在荷蘭阿納姆小鎮拍到這不可思議的畫面，照片上傳到Instagram後他表示， 「儘管天氣不好(或者在我眼裡看來)但早上還是出門散步了，看到了一隻海鷹和琵鷺飛過，也有一隻看似因為風向感到錯亂，不知道怎麼飛行的雁鳥」。

After uploading the photo to Instagram, Cornelissen wrote, “Despite the bad weather (or so it seemed to me), I went for a walk in the morning and saw a seahawk and a spoonbill flying by, as well as a goose that looked like it didn’t know how to fly because of the wind direction.

這隻雁鳥的飛行模式似乎讓許多網友擔憂是否背後有隱疾，也促使專家出來給予解答。

The abnormal flying position seemingly worried many social media users, which later led experts to come forward to explain the likely reason behind its action.

然而，專家也表示，這隻也有可能是年輕的雁鳥，一旦掌握了新的飛行技巧，就會開始嘗試能飛多遠，也會對同類炫耀。

However, bird experts explained that as it may be a young and exuberant goose, once it has mastered new flying skills, it will also show off to its peers to see if it can make itself look more capable.

鳥類專家同時也指出，照片中這隻鳥的身體倒立，頭和脖子向後轉了180度，這種看似雜耍的動作實際上是一種叫做 「Whiffling」的生存技巧，這種常見的飛行動作常被用來避開天敵，通過顛倒的翅膀使自己快速下墜躲避獵食者。

They also pointed out that as the bird’s body is upside down in the photo, with its head and neck turned back 180 degrees, it is actually a survival technique called “Whiffling”, a common flying action often used to avoid natural enemies by turning its wings upside down to make itself fall quickly to avoid predators.

正解曝光後，網友也紛紛留言，「這隻雁鳥讓我笑到不行」和「不知道牠會不會骨折」。

After the answer was revealed, social media users also commented, “I can’t stop laughing at this picture” and “I don’t know if it will break its body.”

“It seems to have gained the upper hand against its competitors (other geese).”

更有網友點出之前一項民調顯示45%的英國人認為可以打贏一隻雁鳥或鵝，但現在這隻「帥氣」的雁鳥若以正常方式飛行，應該也會嚇著許多英國人。

Another social media user pointed out a previous poll conducted on Britons where 45% believed they could take on geese in a fight.

However, he reasoned that should the goose suddenly fly upright and begin “laughing maniacally,” most Britons would be extremely scared.

照片後來被轉傳到連衛報的記者都加入，並大讚這隻鳥堅決的愛現精神。

The photo was later re-tweeted so much that even Guardian writer Hannah Rose Woods commented “Good for him” at the boastful bird.

因為這張照片，科內利森收到了世界各地的訊息和評論，也因此在社交媒體上獲得許多粉絲，他說，「甚至有一位來自伊斯坦堡（Istanbul）大學的教授想要用這張照片來向他的學生解釋空氣動力學的原理」。

Because of this photo, Cornelissen has received messages and comments from all over the world and has gained many fans on social media.

He later revealed, “even a professor from Istanbul University wanted to use the photo to explain the principles of aerodynamics to his students”.