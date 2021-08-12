Local infections drop to 4 cases in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 4 new domestic cases, 2 imported COVID-19 cases, and 1 death on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,820.

The new cases reported today include 3 men and 1 woman, aged between 20 and 60. They began showing symptoms between Aug. 4 and Aug. 9.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 3 cases and New Taipei City reported 1 case.

Meanwhile, 1 virus-related death was reported today; case 15379 was a man in his eighties who had a history of chronic diseases and was previously in contact with infected patients.

He was hospitalized for unrelated reasons on June 29 and due to his caretaker’s testing positive for the virus (case 15334), he was tested as a possible contact on July 12.

His infection was confirmed on July 13 and he died on Aug. 7.

The CECC reported that among the 14,599 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 10, 13,121 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

The CECC also reported two imported cases today, including a woman in her twenties from the U.S. (case 15927) and a man in his sixties from the U.K. (case 15928)

Case 15927 arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 4 for work purposes and submitted negative test results, taken within three days prior to her flight.

She was placed under quarantine at a hotel and developed symptoms such as coughs and an abnormal sense of smell; after being tested by health authorities, her infection was confirmed today.

Possible contacts are still being investigated, the CECC added.

On the other hand, case 15928 had been living in Taiwan for some time and had already been vaccinated.

He traveled to Russia for work on July 17 and returned to Taiwan on Aug. 10.

He had also submitted all necessary documents and was checked in at a quarantine hotel upon arrival.

His infection was confirmed today and 2 possible contacts have since been documented.

One of the contacts was a travel partner who is now under quarantine at home; the other had on protective equipment and has been asked to practice self-health management by the CECC. Other possible contacts on the flight are still being investigated.

As of press time, 15,820 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,305 imported cases, 14,462 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.