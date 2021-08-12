影／外國街訪傳遞台灣之美　跨海謝台灣發明N95口罩 | Canadians thank Taiwan for inventing N95 face masks

【看CP學英文】大家有沒有好奇過，對外國人來說台灣是什麼樣的形象呢？Youtube頻道「Tan TV/三語家庭」在加拿大街頭進行訪問，更準備了台灣的美景照片與水果果凍，讓國外民眾了解「台灣之美」的魅力。

Have you ever wondered how the foreign community perceives Taiwan? YouTube Channel “TanTV” recently took to the streets in Canada to ask pedestrians questions regarding the island.

In addition, they also prepared photos of Taiwan’s natural sceneries and fruit-flavored jellos to help foreigners get to know the “beauty of Taiwan.”

街訪中的受訪者大多表示，提到台灣會想到好吃的食物，比如珍珠奶茶、水餃等，對 N95 口罩、單車品牌Giant捷安特出自於台灣，也給予正面回應，表示很酷、品質很好。試吃台灣果凍上，則大多表示味道不錯，比加拿大果凍還好吃，其中一位民眾對於台灣總統是一位女士，也給出正面評價。

During the street interview, many said they think of good food, such as bubble milk tea and dumplings when Taiwan is mentioned.

When told that N95 face masks and GIANT bicycles were both Taiwanese creations, many gave positive reactions to this, praising the products for their good quality.

Meanwhile, some were also given Taiwan jello to try out; many interviewees said it tastes pretty great, and some even went as far as to say they were better than those made in Canada.

A Canadian also expressed shock and responded positively when it was revealed to them that the president of Taiwan is a woman.

加拿大受訪者表示，感覺台灣有很多特別的地方，有漂亮的海、有很多壯觀的建築物、寺廟看起來非常美麗和特別，也有受訪者對台灣表示「謝謝台灣發明N95口罩」。

The Canadian interviewees also said when thinking of Taiwan, what comes to mind are beautiful oceans, impressive buildings and architecture, and grand temples that are special and unique to the nation.

Amid the rise of the Delta variant virus and pandemic, many also thanked Taiwan for inventing the N95 face masks.

▶感謝授權 | Video authorization：Tan TV/三語家庭

完整影片 | Full video： https://youtu.be/9lgKa_VAEHM