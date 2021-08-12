524,000 AZ vaccines arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC,中央流行疫情指揮中心) said that 524,000 AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines will arrive at 3:40 p.m. in Taiwan on Thursday.

Speaking at a routine press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中 ) said once the customs clearance procedures are completed, they will be transported to the designated cold storage logistics center for a follow-up inspection and sealing operations.

Then, the CECC can allocate the vaccines to those listed under the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

As of today, Taiwan has received five batches of AZ vaccines from the original contract, thus culminating in 2.41 million AZ vaccines so far, the CECC said.