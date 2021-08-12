美國「藍色小龍蝦」過世　飼主：感謝台灣帶來的回憶｜American thanks Taiwan for memories after blue crayfish passes away

【看CP學英文】2019年一名來自美國加州的女飼主海莉（Haley Miller）在臉書分享了一段 「藍色小龍蝦」自夾影片，因為與國民黨立委陳玉珍被門夾的影片相似，引來眾多台灣網友前去朝聖而爆紅。

In 2019, a blue crayfish owner from California, Haley Miller, shared a video of her pet clamping on its own pincer on Facebook, which instantly went viral because of its similarity with a video showing Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) with her hand stuck in a door, leading many Taiwanese social media users to go on a pilgrimage on her page.

然而時隔一年半，海莉於8月8日在臉書上宣布「藍色小龍蝦不幸過世」的消息，重新分享了當年引起熱議的自夾影片並表示，「再次分享當初的影片，復仇(寵物名)讓大家印象深刻，謝謝台灣帶給我的回憶，一路好走，復仇」。

However, after a year and a half, Hailey announced on Aug. 8, that the “blue crayfish, unfortunately, passed away.”

She then shared the video clip one more time in memory of the pet, writing, “Reposting his viral video as a final reminder of his impact. Thank you, Taiwan for the memories. Rest In Peace Vengeance.”

復仇當年浮誇的「自夾」影片，因為被飼主捕捉到以左螯夾右螯，看似痛不欲生的躺在自己的籠子裡而爆紅，而台灣網友也馬上聯想到2019年12月16日，國民黨數名立委到外交部抗議蘇啟誠案。

Vengeance’s dramatic video from 2019 showed the crayfish seemingly lying in agony on its back in its cage, with its left claw clamped firmly on its right claw.

The image immediately led Taiwanese to recall a similar incident that occurred in December of that year when legislators from the KMT party protested outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) over the suicide of Osaka envoy Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠).

當時，藍委在過程中遭警衛阻攔並爆發衝突，雙方對峙的影片隨後被立委王定宇發佈在臉書上，影片中不斷推擠導致陳玉珍被門夾傷，但眼尖的網友發現，「兇手」竟是同黨的黃昭順，樣子就如同「左螯夾右螯」。

The confrontation between the two sides was posted on Facebook by legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇).

The video posted showed legislators pushing against each other in a bid to get in the building, which led to Chen have her hand stuck in the door.

However, eagle-eyed social media users soon realized that the culprit was actually Huang Chao-shun (黃昭順), a legislator of the same party.

They then quickly drew parallels between the crayfish hurting itself and screaming in pain with the KMT video.

而藍色小龍蝦「復仇」自夾崩潰的影片，立即讓不少網友湧入貼文底下留言並笑說像極了陳玉珍。

The video of “Vengeance” was soon flooded with comments from social media users in Taiwan who shared clips of the confrontation between the KMT and MOFA under the post.

據悉，海莉在影片爆紅後發文表示，「沒想到這個影片竟然在台灣引起風潮，而且是因為政治議題」。

According to various reports, Haley later remarked, “I didn’t expect this video to become a trend in Taiwan, and it is because of political issues.”

復仇不幸過世的消息發出後，不少台灣網友也紛紛前去哀悼並表示，「謝謝你帶給我們歡樂」、「Rest In Peace」、「發生什麼事了」、「太突然了吧!」、「牠是史上最受歡迎的龍蝦」。

After news of the death of Vengeance spread, many Taiwanese went online to mourn the crayfish, commenting, “Thank you for bringing us joy”, “Rest In Peace”, and added that the news came as a shock.