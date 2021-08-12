好市多奧客婦爬「西瓜山」　男童見狀傻眼樣引網熱議 | Taiwanese woman met with fury after watermelon scavenger hunt

【看CP學英文】美式賣場好市多因為量多實惠受到台灣民眾的喜愛，常常一到假日就吸引大批民眾前往購物，不過偶爾也會看到有民眾為了要挑選商品而做出誇張行為。

American-style wholesale stores like Costco are popular among Taiwanese because of the large quantities of products and low prices.

During the weekends, many flock to Costco to shop for their weekly groceries; however, sometimes, these over-zealous shoppers may get too excited about picking up a good bargain and go to great lengths to get what they want.

日前，一名網友在臉書社團「爆廢公社二館」分享一段影片，只見一名婦人不顧他人觀感，直接爬上堆放在一旁的西瓜，離譜行為讓網友紛紛怒轟「誰家的長輩管一下好嗎」。

A social media user recently shared a video on Facebook showing a woman climbing into a large bin of watermelons with no regard to other shoppers.

Her actions were met with fury by online users who commented, “Whose elder is this? Please come claim them.”

影片中可以看到一名身穿粉紅色上衣的婦人正在挑選西瓜 ; 不過令人咋舌的是，這名婦人竟然直接穿著鞋爬上好市多賣場中央的西瓜山，挑完之後竟然還若無其事的跳下來。

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a bright pink shirt, absolutely immersed in her search for the perfect watermelon.

What made the scene so difficult to watch was that she had pulled herself into the bin and was stepping on other watermelons with her shoes.

After she finished picking out the fruit, she nonchalantly climbed out and proceeded on her shopping experience as though nothing had happened.

該影片更妙的地方是，此時一旁路過一名男童，不禁回頭多看了婦人兩眼，看似對婦人荒謬行徑感到十分疑惑，懷疑是不是自己看錯了。男童似乎無法想像在眾多人光顧的大賣場裡也會看到這樣的脫序行為。

The video was made even more interesting by the fact that a passing boy who looked barely over 12 was aware of the scene and kept glancing at the woman in disbelief.

His incredulous look seemed to convey that he couldn’t believe someone would display that sort of action in public.

雖然這段影片只有短短幾秒，但卻馬上引來眾多網友出征「浮誇，有夠沒水準」、「這種大媽大叔應該列拒絕往來戶」、「踩上去也太沒品了吧」、「底下西瓜全完了」。

Although the video was only a few seconds long, it immediately went viral, with many commenting that the woman’s actions were too over the top and inconsiderate of other shoppers.

Others pointed out that she should be banned from the store, while some sadly said the watermelons at the bottom would have been absolutely squished after she climbed on them.

另外更有部分網友暗諷「事實證明了，人不要臉皮，真的能天下無敵」，只能說民眾在公共場合還是要稍微注意一下自己的行為舉止、避免影響到他人權益。

A social media also sarcastically replied, as long as you don’t care how others perceive you, nothing you do will let you feel ashamed.

This incident has served as a reminder to many that when in public, try to control one’s actions and refrain from infringing on other shoppers’ rights.