因文化差異差點放棄台灣　俄國美女為「這原因」留下 | Russian YouTuber introduces Taiwan’s natural beauty to the world

【看CP學英文】許多外籍人士前來臺灣定居，多是因為科技業機會眾多，或是生活品質優良，但其實臺灣的自然美景更是不容忽略。

Many foreigners come to live in Taiwan for opportunities in the tech industries or the good quality of life, but something that might be overlooked is the island’s natural beauty.

Lena是一位俄羅斯籍Youtuber，於2014年前來臺灣定居與求學，之後創辦了「旅遊真台灣」頻道。其實，Lena取得學士學位之後，文化差異讓她一度考慮搬離臺灣、前往歐洲，但臺灣的自然美景讓她回心轉意。

Lena, a Russian YouTuber and creator of Travel North Taiwan, moved to Taiwan in 2014 to become a college student here. However, after finishing her bachelor’s degree, she considered moving to Europe because of the large cultural gap. She quickly changed her mind after discovering the beauty of Taiwanese nature.

她接受The China Post採訪時，回憶起新竹最初那幾次旅程，她說：「那是我第一次深入臺灣的山路，我朝外望去，簡直嘆為觀止！」

“It was the first time that I’ve ever taken a road deeply in the mountains in Taiwan,” she recalled in an interview with The China Post about one of her early trips to Hsinchu, “I just looked outside and was like, ‘oh my god!’”

Lena說明她還是學生的時候，並沒有好好探索臺灣，也很感激那一趟旅程拓展了她的視野。

Lena explained that during her time as a student in Taiwan, she didn’t explore the island, and was grateful that this trip was able to open her eyes.

Lena隨後決定跟朋友Patrick一同把臺灣的自然美景分享給其他外國人，也促成了他們在「旅遊真台灣」上傳首支Youtube影片。

Along with her friend Patrick, Lena decided that she wanted to share Taiwan’s natural beauty to other foreigners, which led up to them posting their very first video on their YouTube channel “Travel North Taiwan”.

Lena與Patrick在接續的影片領著觀眾一起走跳臺灣各地，從基隆到高雄都有他們的足跡，可謂遍布南北。Lena告訴我們：「旅行能讓你遇上有趣的人事物，沒有親身走一遭，也就不會有這樣的機會。」

Ever since the first video, Lena and Patrick have brought the audience along in their journey all around Taiwan, from places like Keelung in the north to Kaohsiung in the south.

“While traveling, you can meet lots of interesting people. You can experience lots of different things that you would never experience without going out there,” Lena said.

他們的頻道不只與觀眾介紹臺灣各地，同時也傳遞正面訊息，例如倡導環保或是破除刻板印象等等。Lena解釋說：「大家認為只要是俄羅斯人就一定喜歡喝伏特加，但其實我並不喜歡。旅行能夠破除偏見，我也想要跟大家聊聊文化差異。」

Not only does the channel introduce the audience to different parts of Taiwan, however, but Lena and Patrick also use the channel to spread positive messages, advocate for environmental protection, and even break stereotypes.

“People think that since I’m Russian I should drink vodka, but I don’t,” Lena explained, “I think talking about different cultures, cultural differences, and in general, traveling is a good way to get the right information.”

疫情期間，旅遊機會減少，也大大影響了這位Youtuber，她對此表示：「我有點沮喪，畢竟旅遊是我留在臺灣最重要的原因。我們還計劃走訪許多特別的地方，但目前也沒有辦法，只好暫時延期。」

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, traveling has gotten more difficult, which greatly impacted the Russian YouTuber.

“I started feeling a bit depressed because my whole point of staying in Taiwan is traveling,” she revealed, “We were planning to visit lots of cool places. But yeah, this thing happened, so we just had to reschedule everything.”

儘管如此，三級警戒期間，Lena與Patrick仍然在頻道與觀眾分享了許多輕鬆有趣的影片。

Nevertheless, during the Level 3 epidemic alert, Lena and Patrick continue to post fun and lighthearted videos on their channel for everyone to enjoy.