影/ 來自東方的漢堡肉夾饃　傳統小吃背後的繁複工序曝 | Chinese burgers’ tastiness lies in its fillings

【看CP學英文】說到西方代表食物的話，不少人第一時間都會聯想到漢堡，而在東方其實也有著與漢堡極為相似的食物，那就是肉夾饃。

When it comes to food that best represents the West, many people will first think of hamburgers. In the East, there are also foods that are very similar to burgers, and one of them is “Roujiamo.”

肉夾饃是陝西著名小吃，是由兩種食物搭配的絕妙組合：臘汁肉，白吉饃。兩者互為烘托，將各自滋味發揮到極致。饃香肉酥，肥而不膩，回味無窮。

Roujiamo is a famous snack in Shaanxi Province, China. It is a wonderful combination of two foods: braised pork and crispy baked bread.

They complement and maximize the taste of each other when paired together. The fragrant bread combined with the crispy meat leaves a lasting and pleasant aftertaste in everyone’s mouths.

臘汁肉歷史悠久，聞名中國，配上白吉饃，有著中式漢堡的美譽，揚名中外，深受人們喜愛，更在2016年，肉夾饃入選了陝西省第5批非物質文化遺產名錄。

Braised pork has a long history and is well-known in China. When it’s paired with the bread, it becomes the famous “Chinese burger.”

Popular in both China and abroad, this special burger is loved by many.

In 2016, Roujiamo was selected as the 5th intangible cultural heritage in Shaanxi Province.

外地人首次聽說肉夾饃，都認為是病句，這是與古漢語有關，肉夾饃，其實是「肉夾於饃」。「肉」字放在前面起到強調的作用，引人垂涎。但也有另外一說，另一種說法是以前人們叫“肉夾饃”為“饃夾肉”，方言聽起來像“沒夾肉”。於是就一心急，叫成了“肉夾饃”，聽起來也較為順耳。

When foreigners first hear of Roujiamo, many will think they misheard as the Chinese pronunciation sounds like faulty wording.

This is owing to its origin in ancient Chinese. Roujiamo, means “bread with meat”.

One explanation for the interesting syntax is that the word “meat” is placed in front for emphasis; however, some believe that it could be due to the olden days, when people called “bread with meat” as ” meat with bread”.

As local dialect made it sound like “no meat”, cooks were desperate to change its wording so that customers won’t be deterred from trying out the dish for a lack of meat.

Chen Xinxu製作肉夾饃已有41年之久，今年62歲的他，人生將近有三分之二的時間都與肉夾饃為伍，他在採訪中提到製作肉夾饃中的臘汁肉是相當講究的，必須挑選豬的前腿肉，吃起來才會有「肥而不膩、瘦而不柴」的口感。

Chen Xinxu has been making Roujiamo for 41 years now. At the age of 62, he has spent almost two-thirds of his life making the gravy meat that is central to Roujiamos.

In the interview, he mentioned that the meat in the gravy sauce is a very important element in the production of the special local cuisine.

He revealed that they must select the front leg of the pig as it tastes “fatty but not greasy,” and is “lean but not tough.”

他也說道：「製作臘汁肉最重要的是選料，以及將豬前腿肉的血水漂洗乾淨、豬毛拔除完畢之後，再用30多種調料，煮20個小時才行」不難得知製作臘汁肉的過程其實是十分繁複且需要具備耐心的。

He also revealed, ” The most important thing in making braised pork is to choose the ingredients.”

“After rinsing the blood and removing the hair from the pork, [we] use more than 30 kinds of seasoning, [and] cook [it for] 20 hours,” he added.

It is clear that the process of making the gravy sauce is very complicated and requires patience.

從小就學習如何製作肉夾饃的Chen Xinxu也在影片中談到：「製作肉夾饃是我第一份工作，至今我依然非常熱愛這份工作。」

Chen Xinxu, who has been learning how to make Roujiamos since he was a kid, also remarked that it was actually his first job, and to this day, he still enjoys it very much.

肉夾饃這看似簡單、常見的一份傳統小吃，其實背後隱藏著許多繁雜的程序，每一道工序都內含著師傅的堅持及用心，中國地域遼闊，每個地區都有許多屬於自己特色的小吃，等待著我們去發掘。

Roujiamo appears to be a simple and common traditional snack, but in fact, there are many complicated procedures hidden behind the scenes.

Each process showcases the insistence and dedication of the master.

With such a vast region like China, every corner has their own specialties and it’s up to us to seek them out and appreciate them to their full extent.