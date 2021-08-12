Former Mexico player, Seattle assistant named Atlanta coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Mexican national team player Gonzalo Pineda was hired Thursday as head coach of Atlanta United and tasked with stabilizing a team that’s seen plenty of turnover at the coaching position.

Pineda, whose contract runs through 2024, replaces Gabriel Heinze, who was fired last month.

Interim coach Rob Valentino will remain on Pineda’s staff and coach the team for the next two games. Pineda, who is leaving his job as an assistant with the Seattle Sounders, is expected to join Atlanta United next week.

Liam Curran also will remain on staff to coach goalkeepers and Pineda is adding Diego de la Torre, who recently served as head coach at Cafetaleros de Chiapas in Mexico.

Atlanta United is 3-6-9 this season, 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Pineda, 38, has coached on Seattle’s staff for five seasons, helping the Sounders to three MLS Cup appearances and the 2019 title. He played for Mexico in the 2006 World Cup. At the club level, he spent 11 seasons in Liga MX and two in MLS.

Pineda is Atlanta United’s fifth coach in a year, making him a crucial hire for team president Darren Eales.

“We have to get the next hire right,” Eales said after firing Heinze, who feuded with the team’s top player, Josef Martinez.

Martinez, who led Atlanta to the MLS title in 2018, had been told by Heinze to train away from the team. He has returned.

Pineda faces the challenge of guiding Atlanta back to the playoff race.

“He has a thorough understanding of MLS and has proven to be one of the top assistants in the league,” Eales said. “He is a great fit for our club from a cultural and technical perspective, and we’re excited to have a long-term commitment in place.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports