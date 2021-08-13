CTBC Securities, NYSE join hands to provide real-time U.S. stock quotes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (中信證券), a subsidiary of CTBC Financial Holding (中信金控), announced on Thursday a new collaboration with SysJust (嘉實資訊) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to provide real-time quotes of U.S. stocks on the CTBC Highlights app (中信亮點APP).

The new collaboration solves the current 15-minute delay in quotes, providing real-time time and sales data for all your favorite U.S. stocks., including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google (Alphabet), and Microsoft.

According to the data from the Taiwan Securities Association (券商公會), the number of re-entrusted accounts opened in Taiwan exceeded 2.58 million in June, up 34% from the same period last year.

Since the beginning of this year, the average monthly transaction volume has also increased by 23%, showing that sub-brokerage transactions (複委託交易) are increasingly popular among Taiwanese people.

Against this backdrop, CTBC Securities has been committed to a digital transformation in recent years. Since the launch of CTBC Highlights app, the company has successively won five patents and the national first prize of the National Brand of the Yushan Award (玉山獎).

NYSE Head of Equities at the NYSE Michael Blaugrunde said CTBC Securities is the first Taiwanese securities firm to sign a direct contract with NYSE to provide real-time market information, allowing investors to make immediate and accurate trading decisions.

Vincent Lin (林明杉), general manager of CTBC Securities, said that the company had actively promoted the use of digital apps so that investors can grasp investment trends in real-time at home and abroad.

The CTBC Highlights app and Wealth King AP (致富王AP) allow you to grab real-time time and sales data for all your favorite U.S. stocks.

Those who fill out a form and complete a sub-brokerage transaction can experience the new service for free until Dec. 31.

To celebrate this cooperation, the NYSE has displayed the logo of CTBC Bank on its LED billboard in Times Square, New York.

Since Aug. 11, the “We are family” red shape and CTBC brand logo has been displayed in the most prosperous commercial center in New York for three consecutive days.

This is the third time that CTBC Bank has won the privilege to be featured on the LED billboard in Times Square after 2015 and 2016, and continues to promote the brand spirit to the world.