影／中國老翁自學鑄造冷兵器　竟打造逼真三國利器｜The art of crafting realistic replicas of ancient weapons revealed!

【看CP學英文】現年七十四歲的Chen Zhong Yi熱愛中國歷史，甚至花了好幾年自學鍛造古代利器手法，成功打造出數把經典冷兵器。

Chen Zhong Yi, 74, is passionate about Chinese history and has spent several years learning how to forge his own weapons; today, he has successfully built several classic ancient weapons from scratch.

Chen Zhong Yi曾經為一位農夫，近日則住在工地旁的小屋子內，任職監工已將近五年之久，而空暇時間則是鑽研鍛造武器的技巧。他表示，「平常喜歡打造各式各樣的冷兵器，像是三國的青龍偃月刀、清朝的武器都有打造過」。

Chen Zhong Yi used to be a farmer, but nowadays, he’s been living next to the construction site where he works as a watchman for nearly five years now and often uses his free time to study the skills of forging weapons.

He remarked, “I usually like to build all kinds of steel ancient weapons, such as the Green Dragon Crescent Blade from the Three Kingdoms period and various weapons of the Qing Dynasty.

Chen Zhong Yi也分享道，自己特別喜歡寫字，尤其是喜歡寫小篆，因為他認為小篆的字寫出來特別有莊重、典雅的感覺。

Chen Zhong Yi also said that he likes doing calligraphy, especially the small-seal style, as he feels they are more majestic, classical, and elegant.

為了練習書法，還買了呂不韋所著的《呂氏春秋》，書中每一卷軸足足有6到7萬個字，而他也花了三個月將整本書以書法的方式抄寫完畢。

To practice more thoroughly, he also acquired the “Spring and Autumn Annals” written by Master Lu, which includes 60,000 to 70,000 characters in each reel.

Chen remarked that he spent three months finishing the whole book.

Chen Zhong Yi認為，中國五千多年流傳下來的文化遺物十分深奧，並不是花費數十年就可以融會貫通的。

“The cultural treasures left by our ancestors are very profound. It is impossible to fully master it within a short time,” he added.

中國的歷史博大精深，在這個時代還有不少人熱愛著中國文化，並且持續將文化大放異彩，展現給眾人。

The history of China is vast and profound, and there are still many people who love Chinese culture and continue to bring it to life in this era.