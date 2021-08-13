接種疫苗是否會影響懷孕機率？ 醫學專家：尚無數據可證明｜Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

【看CP學英文】接種COVID-19疫苗是否會影響受孕機率呢？

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

儘管經常有這種說法在坊間流傳，然而目前尚無證據可以證實包含COVID-19疫苗在內的疫苗，會導致受孕率降低。

No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise.

醫學專家指出，從任何生物學的角度看來，沒有任何可以證明接種疫苗會影響生育能力的理由。而實際上的醫學案例為任何擔心自己受孕機會被影響的人提供了更多保證：在輝瑞公司的研究報告中顯示，注射疫苗組與注射了假疫苗（安慰劑）組懷孕的婦女人數是相近的。

Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone worried about their chances of conceiving: In Pfizer’s study, a similar number of women became pregnant in the group given the vaccine as in the group given dummy shots.

耶魯大學醫學院的婦科醫生及教授瑪莉珍．敏津 (Dr. Mary Jane Minkin)表示，研究人員正在著手開始研究關於接種疫苗後短期變化的傳聞報告，但到目前為止，沒有任何跡象可以證明這些針劑會使生育能力受到威脅。

Researchers are starting to study anecdotal reports of short-term changes to periods after the vaccine, but there’s no indication so far that the shots put fertility at risk, said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist, and professor at the Yale University School of Medicine.

美國疾病控制和預防中心及產科醫師團體也建議應盡快為孕婦施打COVID-19疫苗，因為孕婦是屬於感染新冠病毒後容易變成重症的高風險族群。研究中顯示染疫的孕婦更有可能被送入加護病房，與未懷孕的同齡人相比，接受侵襲性正壓呼吸器和死亡的人更多。

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obstetrician groups also recommend COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant individuals, who have a higher risk of severe illness if infected with the coronavirus. Research shows pregnant people who get the virus are more likely to be admitted to intensive care, receive invasive ventilation, and die than their nonpregnant peers.

疾病預防控制中心同時也追蹤了數萬名接種疫苗的孕婦，發現她們的妊娠結果數值與疫情大流行前的孕婦相當。

The CDC also followed tens of thousands of pregnant women who got the vaccines and found they had comparable pregnancy outcomes to pregnant women before the pandemic.