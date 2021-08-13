New domestic cases maintain at 4 in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 4 new domestic cases, 14 imported COVID-19 cases, and2 deaths on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,836.

The new cases reported today include 2 men and 2 women, aged between 20 and 60. They began showing symptoms between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City and Kaohsiung City both accounted for 2 cases.

Meanwhile, 2 virus-related death was reported today; case 8852 was a man in his eighties who had a history of chronic diseases but had no previous contact with infected patients.

He developed a fever and respiratory problems on May 28 and was subsequently hospitalized.

His infection was confirmed on June 1 and he was released from the hospital on June 26. He died on July 7 for unrelated reasons.

Case 14165 was a man in his sixties who also had chronic illnesses and was not in contact with infected patients.

He similarly developed a fever on June 17 and was hospitalized on June 20.

The infection was confirmed a day later and he died on Aug. 4.

The CECC reported that among the 14,615 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 11, 13,142 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 89.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Fourteen imported cases were also reported today by the CECC, including 7 men and 7 women.

They are aged between 20 and 70, and had traveled from the United Arab Emirates (case 15929), the U.S. (cases 15932, 15935, 15937-15939, 15944), Cambodia, (cases 15933, 15934), China (case 15936), Vietnam (case 15940), Indonesia (case 15942), India (case 15943) and Thailand (case 15945).

They arrived in Taiwan between July 30 and Aug. 11.

As of press time, 15,836 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,319 imported cases, 14,464 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.