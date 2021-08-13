Taiwan secures top spot in viral, global ‘Popcat’ challenge

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan has secured the No. 1 spot in the recently viral webpage click challenge, “Popcat”, on Thursday.

In just two short days, Taiwan managed to click on the “Popcat” more than 6 million times, obtaining a temporary win over other countries.

The game is a simple webpage that asks visitors to click on the cat shown on the screen. Once online users click on the cat, it will make a “boing” sound, which is how the name “Popcat” came to be.

The cute interface and easy operation soon led the game to viral fame, and clicks from online users will be tallied according to their country of origin.

This has led to a frenzy online, with Taiwanese gearing up to spread the news and acquire more clicks.

According to various reports, the “Popcat” first originated from a popular cat video on Twitter. The cat, name Oatmeal was seen cuddling with its owner, opening and closing its mouth in an adorable manner.

The short video soon went viral and various adaptions were created, making it even more popular.

Though it’s unclear how long the “Popcat” game will continue, Taiwan has since gained a temporary lead as of Thursday evening.

You can visit the game here: popcat.click