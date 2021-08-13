Taiwanese delivery woman praised cleverly dealing with sleazy customer

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A female food delivery person was widely lauded on social media recently for giving a rude customer the LINE ID of the President of Taiwan after he threatened to not pay for his meal if he couldn’t get her personal contact information.

With the rising popularity of food delivery platforms in recent years, people can have a delicious meal delivered to their doorstep with the snap of a finger.

However, this harrowing experience shared by the woman proved that food delivery workers are still vulnerable to being harassed by customers.

The woman explained in her post that she believes many female delivery workers have been pressured to provide personal contact information, even though they were merely doing their job.

She then further illustrated her point by posting screenshots of a conversation she had with a recent customer.

According to the messages, the man messaged her saying she was very “beautiful” and asked for her LINE information.

She immediately declined, but the other party became even more determined, writing, “Please! I won’t pay if you don’t give me your LINE.”

Thinking fast, she provided the ID “@iing”, and the other party immediately went downstairs to get food.

What the man failed to realize was the LINE ID provided by the woman was actually for the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) official LINE account.

After the post was shared online, it immediately drew enthusiastic comments from social media users, with one writing, “the president is probably thinking, why me…”

Many also praised her for her fast thinking and others called on the public to raise awareness of the uncomfortable situation and report harassers if necessary.