Lewis, Marshall help Pelicans remain unbeaten in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 22 points, and Naji Marshall continued his strong NBA Summer League with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 87-74 on Friday night.

Marshall, a second-year forward, had no turnovers and also blocked a shot to help the Pelicans improve to 3-0.

Broderic Thomas led the Cavaliers with 15 points. No. 3 overall draft pick Evan Mobley was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. He did have 11 rebounds.

WARRIORS 94, THUNDER 84

First-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga carried Golden State past Oklahoma City.

Moody scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and Kuminga had 18 points and seven rebounds. Kuminga was the seventh player selected in the NBA draft and Moody was the 14th.

JaQuori McLaughlin added 14 points and four assists.

Rob Edwards had 23 points on four 3-pointers for the Thunder. Theo Maledon had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

JAZZ 84, HEAT 65

Trent Forrest continued his hot play with 19 points 10 rebounds and six assists and former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and added nine rebounds in Utah’s victory over Miami.

Elijah Hughes added 17 points to help the Jazz improve to 3-0 in Las Vegas.

Omer Yurtseven led Miami with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. The Heat shot just 31.9% from the field and made only 5 of 17 3-pointers.

TIMBERWOLVES 91, BUCKS 64

Jaylen Nowell had 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting and six rebounds and Minnesota routed poor-shooting Milwaukee.

Jaden McDaniels added 17 points and Jared Brownridge had 12 points for Minnesota, which won its third Summer League game.

Brandon Randolph had 17 points for the Bucks, They shot 27.9% from the field and made 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports