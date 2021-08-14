Brewers-Pirates postponed, makeup doubleheader Saturday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

The Brewers entered Friday with an eight-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central and have won 13 of their last 14 road games. The Pirates have lost eight straight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer, who is on the COVID-19 injured list, joined the team Friday and is expected to be activated Saturday. … 1B Rowdy Tellez (right knee discomfort) and RF Avisail Garcia (bruised left hand) were both scheduled to be out of the lineup for a second straight day but could return for the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Brewers LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54) will face RHP Bryse Wilson (2-5. 4.43) in the first game Saturday then rookie RHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 13.50) will go for Milwaukee in Game 2 against RHP Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06).

Anderson has a 5-1 career record against the Pirates and has beaten them twice this season while allowing one unearned run in 13 innings. Wilson will be making his third start for the Pirates since being acquired from Atlanta on July 30 in a trade.

It will be the third start of Ashby’s major league career. Keller is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

