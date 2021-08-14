Drones may help protect NC beaches with no lifeguards

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Sylvia Blough never thought she’d be so happy to have a surveillance drone overhead.

“At first I thought ‘what is the world coming to?’” Blough said. “But then I thought, well, this is a great way to know you’re being protected.”

Blough, a Charlotte resident, said she was vacationing in Oak Island last month when she received an email from her rental company informing her that she could be contacted via drone if she’s trouncing through the dunes.

“I think it makes people feel safer,” she said. “Like there are people looking out for us while we’re here.”

Dune protection is just one use for Oak Island’s new Unmanned Areal Systems Services division, which employs a drone for an expanding list of duties, including infrastructure inspections, creating marketing materials, and even monitoring beach safety.

“We’ve got nine miles of beach and that’s almost impossible to control any other way,” Oak Island Mayor Ken Thomas said of the program. “It would take such a large police force without it.”

Thomas now encourages other beach towns to make use of drones to make up for the lack of lifeguards along Brunswick County’s 50 miles of coastline.

HOW IT WORKS

The drone can cover an area that would typically require at least three other officers, Thomas said, helping them to free up their resources and direct them where needed.

The program took off just two months ago and has already been a success in surveying the beach and keeping people off the recently re-nourished sand dunes.

If beach-goers are seen on the dunes, the drone can ask them to leave via a loudspeaker or take their picture and notify the police if necessary.

“If we have a problem at the beach, they can direct the resources to where they ask,” Thomas said. “I look to all the beach towns to (use drones), once they see how it works that’ll be the thing everywhere.”

Brunswick County beach towns as of now practice a swim at your own risk policy highlighted recently by examples of fatal drownings and shark attacks.

While towns typically operate a mixture of volunteer beach patrols, water rescue units and fire department resources to keep beach-goers safe, there are no lifeguards on duty in the county.

Most Brunswick County towns simply can’t afford to have paid lifeguards on duty, leaving the task instead to volunteers and retired police officers.

FUNDING CONCERNS

Sunset Beach has a beach patrol team equipped with utility task vehicles, many of whom are emergency medical technicians.

According to Sunset Beach Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier, while the patrol team is capable of handling emergencies, they could still benefit from adding drones to their arsenal.

“We talked about getting a drone with not only camera capabilities but that would also be able to carry a life jacket or a bottle of water,” Hasenmeier said. “It hasn’t been included in our budgeting — maybe next year — but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Funding was also a concern in Caswell Beach, where one person patrols the beach depending on the crowd and season.

“A drone would not be a possibility for us,” Mayor Deb Ahlers said. “It’s not something that we have in our budget.”

According to Ahlers, it wouldn’t be economically viable to use a drone to survey the roughly three miles of Caswell Beach coastline.

“Being very small, it’s just something that a smaller town wouldn’t be able to take advantage of,” Ahlers said. “We are limited to how many officers we have on at a time and I would assume that if you have somebody who is operating it they’re not doing their police work. And then you got to get somebody down on the beach to take care of whatever is going on.”

Even some larger coastline towns, like Ocean Isle Beach, are still skeptical. The town has two retired officers patrolling its more than six miles of beaches in the summer, and says that’s enough.

“It’s not something we’ve considered dedicating to ocean patrol now because we got a lot of people and everybody knows call 911 and they’re dispatched pretty quickly,” Mayor Debbie Smith said.

Smith said the town keeps a boat and water rescue equipment on the island so it’s easily accessible and patrols are at the base of the beach strands, making rescues easy to launch.

The fire department also has a drone specifically for search and rescue operations, but with no plans for proactive use.

“We do get several water rescues every month and thank goodness it’s usually something minor,” Smith said. “Let’s hope that continues.”