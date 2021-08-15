Taiwan-Palau travel bubble attracts tourists seeking vaccine shots

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The first batch of Taiwan travelers hoping to receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine shots in Palau departed from Taoyuan International Airport Saturday.

The Taiwan-Palau travel bubble was initially launched on April 1 but was suspended in mid-May after a sudden surge of local coronavirus infections in northern Taiwan.

The 148 travelers can choose from various vaccine brands, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and obtain proof of vaccination documents.

They received their vaccination later that day upon their arrival.

People who have already confirmed their travel plans can reserve a vaccine by contacting the PVA’s Taiwan office by email.