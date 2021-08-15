249,000 Moderna doses to arrive on Sunday afternoon: Premier Su

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Around 250,000 Moderna vaccine shots will arrive in Taiwan at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced a day earlier.

Premier Su, who wished his Facebook subscribers a “Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day!” (七夕情人節快樂) for the occasion, said that the target of 10 million doses of vaccines originally expected to arrive by the end of August has already been achieved.

Thanks to these nearly 249,000 doses of Moderna vaccines purchased by the government in Luxembourg, the premier added that the arrival of vaccines in Taiwan will exceed 10.38 million doses.

As the epidemic situation continues to worsen in neighboring countries due to the Delta variant resulting in stricter control measures, the epidemic warning level in Taiwan was gradually lowered, Su continued.

We must deeply thank all epidemic prevention personnel for their contributions and the full cooperation of the public, he concluded while praising the reopening of restaurants for Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day.