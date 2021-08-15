President Tsai offers Taiwan help after deadly Haiti earthquake

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Haiti sparked widespread reactions in Taiwan and around the world on Sunday.

“I am devastated by the news of a serious earthquake in south & southwest Haiti,” President Tsai Ing-wen ( 蔡英文) said to Twitter.

“On behalf of the people & government of Taiwan, (I) want to express our deepest condolences to everyone affected. Taiwan stands ready to assist Haiti in rescue & recovery efforts,” she added.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) also extended the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT, 國民黨) “heartfelt concern about the devastating earthquake in Flag of Haiti, our diplomatic ally. I call upon the ROC (Taiwan) government to work across partisan divides to provide immediate assistance.”

A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

The epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and widespread damage was reported in the hemisphere’s poorest nations as a tropical storm also bore down.