海地強震釀304死 蔡英文：隨時準備協助救援 | President Tsai offers help after deadly Haiti earthquake

【看CP學英文】海地發生致命的7.2級強震後，蔡英文總統於週日向當地政府與人民表達誠摯關懷與慰問。

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday offered Taiwan’s support after a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Haiti.

蔡總統於推特上寫道，「我對於海地南部和西南部發生強震的消息感到十分震驚。」

“I am devastated by the news of a serious earthquake in south and southwest Haiti,” President Tsai Ing-wen said to Twitter.

I am devastated by the news of a serious earthquake in south & southwest Haiti, and on behalf of the people & government of Taiwan want to express our deepest condolences to everyone affected. Taiwan stands ready to assist Haiti in rescue & recovery efforts. — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 15, 2021

她補充道，「我代表台灣人民和政府，向所有受影響的人致上最誠摯的慰問。」

“On behalf of the people & government of Taiwan, I want to express our deepest condolences to everyone affected, she added.

蔡英文強調，台灣隨時準備協助海地進行救援和恢復工作。

The president stressed that Taiwan stands ready to assist Haiti in rescue and recovery efforts.

這場強烈的地震造成至少304人罹難和1800人受傷，同時許多建築物也成廢墟。

The powerful earthquake killed at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble.