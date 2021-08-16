Tatis brilliant in 2 HR return, Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Tatis had four hits, helping the Padres snap a four-game losing streak. It was Tatis’ fifth multihomer game this season and No. 8 for his career.

Playing right field for the first time in his professional career and batting leadoff, Tatis ripped a double down the third-base line to start the game.

He hit his first homer of the afternoon in the third — a towering solo shot that cleared the wall in left. His 33rd homer came in the fifth and was more of a low liner, but cleared the wall in approximately the same spot and gave the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Jake Cronenworth’s two-run homer later in the fifth pushed San Diego ahead 4-1. It was his 17th of the season.

Tatis added a bases-loaded single in the eighth that brought home Victor Caratini and Trent Grisham. Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

The electrifying star usually plays shortstop, but the Padres decided to move him to the outfield for the time being. The hope is there’s less chance he’ll get hurt, allowing him to stay in the lineup for the rest of the season.

Craig Stammen was the starting pitcher for the Padres in a bullpen game. He pitched two scoreless innings, giving up two hits. Reiss Knehr (1-0) got the win after giving up one run in two innings.

Zac Gallen (1-7) started for the Diamondbacks and surrendered four runs over five innings.

The right-hander was one of the better pitchers in the National League in 2020, finishing ninth in the league’s Cy Young Award voting, but the 26-year-old has struggled for much of this season. He has a 5.03 ERA.

Arizona’s Josh Rojas hit a solo homer in the fifth. It was his 11th of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness, retroactive to Friday. Knehr was promoted from Triple-A El Paso. … To make room for Tatis on the roster, the Padres optioned OF Brian O’Grady to Triple-A.

Diamondbacks: Placed RHP Merrill Kelly and LHP Joe Mantiply on the COVID-19 injured list. Called up LHP Miguel Aguilar and RHP Sean Poppen from Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The Padres visit Colorado on Monday. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA) is slated to start for the Rockies. The Padres haven’t announced a starter.

The Diamondbacks are off Monday before hosting a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies starting Tuesday. RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.18 ERA) starts for the Phillies. The Diamondbacks haven’t announced a starter.

