超廢「蚊」創手章火熱推出　網笑：給打不到蚊子的朋友｜Japanese brand makes mosquito rubber stamps for annoyed customers

【看CP學英文】 日本設計品牌「ekoD Works」近期將惱人的蚊子設計成 「蚊印章」，只要往紙上或手上蓋下去，就會印上一隻蚊子造型的圖案，讓許多網友對於其背後用圖感到匪夷所思。

Japanese design company “ekoD Works” has turned annoying mosquitoes into mosquito stamps, which will stamp out mosquito-shaped patterns on paper, wall surfaces, or on customers’ bodies.

ekoD Works 推出的「蚊子」圖案新款印章，在塗上黑色墨水後，可以蓋在手上「想像」自己打到蚊子，也可以蓋在牆上讓別人以為有隻蚊子被打扁在上面。雖然真正的蚊子還是逍遙法外，但卻能把整個夏天的躁熱火氣，全部發洩在這虛擬的蚊子上。

The design studio created this unique pattern, which lets customers “imagine” the joy of hitting a mosquito after applying black ink to the stamp and printing it on your hands or walls.

Although the real mosquitoes are still very much alive, you can vent all your anger towards the insects on these virtual mosquitoes corpses.

ekoD Works官方工作室說，「我們發明了一種革命性的產品，讓您無需戰鬥即可獲得夏季的蚊子戰利品。它是一個夢想物品，它使用獨特的印章黏貼效果來重現殺蚊子時留下的無數痕跡」。

The studio released a statement explaining, “We have invented a revolutionary product that allows you to get your summer mosquito carcasses without having to fight.”

“It’s a dream item that uses a unique stamped adhesive effect to recreate the countless marks left by killing mosquitoes.”

創作者也表示，「我們不知道對這種產品的需求在哪裡，但它可以作為夏天的紓壓物品來享受」。

The creators also acknowledged, “We don’t know where the demand for this product is, but it can be enjoyed as a summer stress relief item.

而部分網友則表示，這個產品能用到的地方其實很少，尤其當售價要1650日圓(約新台幣415元)，如果當作是玩具的話，價格可能過於高昂。儘管創作者做出回應，有些網友還是質疑這個發明的必要性。

Some social media users seconded the company’s statement, adding that the product can be used in very few places.

In addition, with the price of 1650 yen (NT$415), it’s much too high a price for a toy. Others quickly piled on and questioned the need for the invention.

產品推出後在臉書迅速爆紅，台灣網友看到後表示，「買給永遠都打不到蚊子的人」、「可以買回去嚇小朋友」，「看起來非常實用」、「可惡的蚊子你們等著吧」。

After the launch of the product on Facebook, it quickly became viral with Taiwanese social media users commenting, it’s a perfect gift to buy those who can never catch mosquitos.

Another suggested they could use it to scare little children, while few also praised the design, seemingly quite happy with the illusion it creates.