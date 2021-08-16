Taiwan reports 8 domestic, 2 imported cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 8 new domestic cases and 2 imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,862.

No virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The new cases reported today include 3 men and 5 women, aged between 10 and 50. They began showing symptoms between Aug. 10 and Aug. 15.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 6 cases, while Taipei City and Taoyuan City reported 1 case each.

The CECC reported that among the 14,644 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 14, 13,178 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 90.0% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Two more imported cases were reported today as well; including a Taiwanese in her teens (case 15965) and a Ghanaian man in his thirties (case 15972).

Case 15965 had received a COVID-19 vaccine shot prior to returning to Taiwan from the United States on Aug. 2.

She had submitted negative test results before boarding her flight and was later placed at a quarantine hotel after arrival.

She was tested on Aug. 14 when her quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

She is currently asymptomatic and two possible contacts have since been listed by the CECC.

Case 15972 has been living in Taiwan for some time and has yet to receive a vaccine shot. He recently traveled to Ghana in March 2021 and returned to Taiwan on Aug. 1.

He had also submitted all the necessary documents and was tested on Aug. 15 when his quarantine period ended.

The infection was confirmed today; he is also asymptomatic and no possible contacts have been listed.

As of press time, 15,862 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,332 imported cases, 14,477 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.