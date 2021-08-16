黃金毛小孩悠哉躺泳圈度假　網友全萌翻：太會享福了！｜Golden retriever demonstrates epitome of relaxation in summer

【看CP學英文】炎熱的夏天，室外動輒突破30度以上的高溫讓人實在吃不消，毛孩子當然也不例外，飼主們紛紛祭出各種解暑妙招，想讓家中寵物們藉此也能「清涼」一下。

During the hot summer season, outdoor temperatures often exceed 30 degrees Celcius, making it unbearable.

The hot weather also sees pets trying their best to stay cool with owners offering a variety of ways to help them reduce body heat and cool down.

國外TikTok用戶@rileysgoldenlife近期也分享了一則自家愛犬「Riley」舒適的躺在紅鶴泳圈上泡水消暑的療癒影片，狗狗一副放鬆度假的模樣讓許多人都為之融化，網友們看後也留言直呼：「實在太可愛了！」

TikTok user @rileysgoldenlife recently shared a funny video of puppy, Riley, comfortably lying on an inflatable flamingo in a pool, simultaneously relaxing and beating the heat.

The dog looked so comfortable and adorable that many social media users positively melted at the sight, with most all commenting, “This is too cute!”

只見影片中，Riley置身在偌大的泳池中央，身上還套著可愛的紅鶴造型游泳圈，雙腳則在水池中悠然的踢水，臉上露出了十分享受的表情，彷彿置身於豪華渡假村般，放鬆的氣氛油然而生。飼主則逗趣的在留言說道，「Riley真的很Chill，牠非常喜歡這樣呢！」

In the video, Riley can be seen dangling its legs in the middle of a large pool, with a cute flamingo-shaped swimming floatation device levitating its body.

Its short legs can be seen kicking in the water leisurely, with a very enjoyable expression on its face.

The scene looked straight out of a promotional video for a luxury resort with its relaxing atmosphere.

The owner jokingly captioned the post with hashtags, including “chill.”

該影片上傳後，截至今日已累積超過120萬人按讚，事後也被國外知名的寵物粉絲專頁「Woof Woof」分享至臉書。

After the video was uploaded, it quickly accumulated more than 1.2 million likes as of Monday and was later shared on Facebook by a famous pets’ fan page “Woof Woof”.

汪星人這悠哉的神情，引起網友們的熱烈回應，「狗狗過得比大部分的人還舒適啊XD」「到底是誰說人累得跟狗一樣？我也想跟狗一樣累啊！」、「下輩子要當隻狗啊…」、「牠現在需要一杯飲料跟一副墨鏡XD」、「不知道Riley什麼時候才會發現腳腳不用動也能漂起來！」

The relaxed look of the golden retriever drew enthusiastic responses from Taiwanese social media users, with some claiming that it looked more comfortable than humans.

Others also poked fun at the Chinese saying of being “as tired as a dog,” saying if that’s what it looked like, then they wouldn’t mind being a dog either.

One also wrote that they wanted to come back as that dog in their next life, while another questioned when Riley will realize it can stay afloat without pumping its short legs.