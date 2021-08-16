President Tsai to receive Medigen vaccine jab on August 23

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced on Monday that she has registered for the Medigen vaccine (高端疫苗) online, and is expected to be vaccinated on Aug. 23.

That will also be the first day when the Medigen vaccine will be available for administration, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Presidential office spokesperson, Xavier Chang (張淳涵) said that as many are concerned about the president’s plan to receive domestic vaccine jabs, the presidential office confirmed that President Tsai will be administered the Medigen vaccine on Aug. 23.

The team will make appropriate arrangements to reduce the impact on the public in accordance with security and epidemic prevention plans, and relevant details will be explained to the public in due course.

On the other hand, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) had previously stated that should United BioPharma vaccines (聯亞) pass its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA, 緊急使用權), he would be willing to receive it.

However, as it was denied on Monday, Lai has registered for the Medigen vaccine as well and will cooperate with the CECC’s follow-up plans and vaccination schedules.