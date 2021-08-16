Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 22-28

Aug. 22: Newsman Morton Dean is 86. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 76. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 76. Actor Cindy Williams (“Laverne and Shirley”) is 74. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 73. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 63. Country singer Collin Raye is 61. Actor Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ″I’ll Fly Away”) is 61. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 60. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 60. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 59. Singer Tori Amos is 58. Country singer Mila Mason is 58. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 58. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 55. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Oz,” “Lost”) is 54. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 54. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 51. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ″Mad Men,”) is 50. Actor Rick Yune (“Die Another Day,” “The Fast and the Furious”) is 50. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 49. Rapper Beenie Man is 48. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 47. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 47. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 46. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden is 43. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 43. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 42. Actor Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 41. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 29.

Aug. 23: Actor Vera Miles is 91. Actor Barbara Eden is 90. Satirist Mark Russell is 89. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 81. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 74. Singer Linda Thompson is 74. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 74. Country fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 72. Actor Shelley Long is 72. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 72. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 70. Actor Skipp Sudduth (“The Good Wife”) is 65. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 60. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 52. Actor Jay Mohr is 51. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” ″The Phantom Menace”) is 47. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 45. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 43. Actor Joanna Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 41. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 40. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 35. Actor Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 33.

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 83. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 79. Actor Ann Archer is 74. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 72. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 66. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 63. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” ″Mad Men”) is 60. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 59. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 58. Actor Marlee Matlin is 56. Newsman David Gregory is 51. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SHeDAISY is 51. Director Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) is 49. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 48. Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Dunkirk”) is 48. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 48. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 45. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” ″A Cinderella Story”) is 40. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 38. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 33.

Aug. 25: Actor Tom Skerritt is 88. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 88. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 78. Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 77. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 72. Actor John Savage is 72. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 72. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 70. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 69. Musician Elvis Costello is 67. Director Tim Burton is 63. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 63. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 61. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 60. Actor Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 60. Actor Joanne Whalley is 60. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 59. Actor Blair Underwood is 57. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 55. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 55. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 54. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 53. TV chef Rachael Ray is 53. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 52. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 51. Model Claudia Schiffer is 51. Actor Nathan Page (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) is 50. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” ″True Blood”) is 45. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 44. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 43. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 40. Actor Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) is 34.

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 81. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 76. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 72. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 70. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 61. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 60. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 56. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 55. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 55. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 52. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 51. Latin pop singer Thalia is 50. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 47. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 46. Actor Mike Colter (“Jessica Jones”) is 45. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 41. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 41. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 36. Singer-actor Cassie is 35. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 33. Actor Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” ″Heroes”) is 33. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 30. Actor Keke Palmer (“Akeelah and the Bee”) is 28.

Aug. 27: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 84. Actor Tommy Sands is 84. Actor Tuesday Weld is 78. Actor G.W. Bailey (“MASH,” ″The Closer”) is 77. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 76. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 72. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 69. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 68. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” ″The Big Lebowski”) is 68. Actor Diana Scarwid is 66. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 65. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 60. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 59. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 56. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 54. Country singer Colt Ford is 52. Actor Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 51. Rapper Mase is 46. Actor Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 45. Actor RonReaco Lee (“Madea Goes To Jail”) is 45. Actor Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 43. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” ″Big Love”) is 42. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 42. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 42. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 40. Actor Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 40. Actor Amanda Fuller (“Last Man Standing”) is 37. Singer Mario is 35. Actor Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 33. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 27. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 18.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 86. Actor Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 83. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 81. Actor David Soul (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 78. Actor Barbara Bach is 75. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 74. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 70. Actor Daniel Stern is 64. Actor Emma Samms is 61. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 60. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 56. Country singer Shania Twain is 56. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 53. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 52. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 52. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” ″Angel”) is 48. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 43. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 41. Country singer Jake Owen is 40. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 39. Actor Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 39. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 35. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 35. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 33. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 32. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 31. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 30. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 30. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 18. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 16.