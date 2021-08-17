Keelung Miaokou Night Market on world’s top 20 food market list

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Keelung Miaokou Night Market (基隆廟口夜市) placed 3rd on a recent “20 Of The World’s Most Famous Food Markets” list compiled by Tatler Asia.

The international fashion magazine selected the top 20 markets in the world, and Keelung managed to make it on the list, becoming the sole market in Taiwan to be featured.

According to Tatler, “the Miakou Night Market is a vibrant celebration of Taiwan’s diverse cuisine and is popular amongst both locals and tourists.”

It wrote that will around 200 food stalls, the market has traditional Taiwanese delicacies as well as other mainstream dishes.

“Plus, the market stays open well past midnight, perfect for a post-bar feast,” Tatler concluded.

Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) thanked the Tatler for seeing the night market in its full vitality and added that after it was forced closed for 2 months due to the pandemic, this couldn’t be greater news.

He also added that he looked forward to getting more international friends to know about Keelung through this report, and hoped that they would consider listing Keelung as one of the places to visit after travel is deemed safe.

Among other Asian markets on the list, the Amphawa Floating Market in Thailand placed first, while the Tsukiji Fish Market in Japan at seventh, the Old Airport Road Food Center in Singapore at ninth and the Gwangjang Market in South Korea placed twelfth.