解決爸媽困擾的貼心設計！日本超豪華尿布台震驚網友｜Luxurious diaper changing station receives praise from parents

【看CP學英文】身為新生兒的父母，爸媽經常最感到困擾就是在外需要幫孩子換尿布得時候，然而，近日日本一座遊樂園超豪華的尿布台設計曝光後，震驚了所多年輕父母。

As parents of newborn children, one of the most inconvenient things is having to change toddlers’ diapers while out and about.

However, a diaper changing station at a Japanese amusement park recently went viral for its luxurious designs, winning the hearts and praise of many young parents.

日本一位媽媽近日在推特上分享一張在《刈谷HIGHWAY OASIS》遊樂園的照片，貼文中表示當她進入親子洗手間時，看到電視螢幕嵌入在天花板，而正下方則是嬰兒尿布台，讓她看得十分賞心悅目。

The restroom, located at the “Kariya HIGHWAY OASIS” amusement park, saw a young mother recently photographing its high-end diaper changing station in the family restroom.

There, she voiced her surprise at seeing a TV screen embedded in the ceiling and a diaper changing table directly below it.

人氣遊樂園《刈谷HIGHWAY OASIS》位在日本愛知縣刈谷市高速公路休息區，該遊樂園最有名的是有著五星級的豪華洗手間，不僅為成人提供了舒適的環境設計，而且親子洗手間的孩童設備也是獨具匠心。

The popular amusement park “Kariya Highway Oasis” is located in the highway rest area of Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

The small park is most famous for its five-star deluxe restrooms, which are not only designed to provide a comfortable environment for adults but also have unique equipment for children in the family restrooms.

那位日本新手媽媽表示，在換尿布的時候可以讓孩子看著天花板的電視轉移注意力避免吵鬧，同時也能讓父母避免手忙腳亂。不僅如此，旁邊還有一個兒童座位區，考慮到如果有陪同的兄弟姊妹，也可以在旁邊坐著等待。

In the tweet, the Japanese mother praised the facility explaining that when changing diapers, the child can watch the TV on the ceiling to divert its attention while the parents are busy.

Not only that but there is also a child-seating area next to it, as the amusement park takes into account should there be accompanying siblings, they can also sit next to the table and wait.

貼文一發出，許多日本網友紛紛表示，「這個設計真是太天才了!」、「第一次看到它的時候很震驚」、「有了這個，尿布就能換得更快了」、「好體貼的設計」。但也有網友擔心，萬一地震的時候，天花板的電視掉落該怎麼辦?

The post soon went viral, with many commenting their shock when they first saw the luxurious restroom design and praised it as “genius.”

However, one social media user questioned what would happen to the TV on the ceiling should an earthquake occur as they happen quite often in Japan, though no answer was provided.

Nonetheless, most spoke quite fondly of the restroom and claimed that it could also help parents change diapers faster, benefiting everyone.