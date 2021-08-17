Schools to resume in September: Taipei City Government

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) announced on Monday that schools will re-open starting on Sep. 1 as long as the epidemic warning doesn’t go past level 2.

According to Tsai, students 18 and or under will be able to go back to class under the above-mentioned conditions, though they will be required to wear face masks and glass partitions should be established during meal times.

He explained that many schools have already been preparing for its reopening, including disinfecting the premises and taking inventory to make sure epidemic-prevention supplies are sufficient.

Tsai emphasized that face masks should be worn at all times during school hours, and classes such as music class which requires students to take off their masks to play the recorder should be re-planned.

Instead, he suggested that teachers can demonstrate, or put on films for students to appreciate different kinds of music.

As for physical education classes, Tsai said that in principle, not taking off face masks is the priority.

Aside from outdoor activities permitted by the central government, those which require more strenuous forms of exercise including basketball courts will not be allowed to re-open as of yet.

Tsai added that should the epidemic situation worsens, online classes will resume.