超商店員烙英文震驚外國男　超鬧誤會讓台灣網友笑瘋｜Foreign expat misunderstands greeting in Taiwan convenience store

【看CP學英文】居住在台灣的外國人都對超商無處不在的現象感到新奇，但有時候語言不通卻也容易搞烏龍。

Foreigners living in Taiwan may find the common presence of convenience stores quite surprising at first, and sometimes, the language barrier may cause even funnier interactions.

一名定居在台灣的挪威男子近期在超商發現一個「奇怪的」現象。他分享道，原先對於店員早晚都要問候「古摸寧」(good morning) 感到不解，半年後他終於得知了真相，直呼「太丟臉了」。

A Norwegian man recently shared his findings of a “strange” phenomenon in his local convenience store. He explained that he was often confused by the clerk’s greeting of “Good morning” throughout the entire day, but later discovered, to his embarrassment, what the clerk was actually saying was totally different.

這名挪威男子在影片中說道，不管當時幾點，只要他進到超商就聽得到店員喊「古摸寧」，甚至在晚上也是同樣的情況，讓他突然意識到事情不太對勁。

The Norwegian man says in the video that no matter what time it is, as soon as he enters the convenience store he hears the clerk shout “Good morning.”

As this also occurred at night, he recalled suddenly rethinking what he always assumed to be the standard greeting.

男子也表示，這個問題已經困擾了他將近半年之久，後來他恍然大悟，原來店員喊的不是Good morning，而是「歡迎光臨」，讓他十分尷尬。

The man then said that after six months, he finally realized that the clerk was never saying “Good morning”(古摸寧), but “Welcome” (歡迎光臨), which led him to exclaim, “that’s embarrassing.”

影片曝光後，台灣網友也紛紛留言表示，「明明就差很多」、「聽了幾十年真的不知道有這個諧音」、「我家附近的店員甚至會像唱歌一樣問候」、「可以想像你的表情有多困惑」，不過也有網友說，「有些店員講完會拉尾音，聽錯也不意外」。

Taiwanese social media users soon flocked to the comments section, with some saying the words sound nothing alike, while others said after years of hearing the same thing, they can no longer hear it any other way.

One social media user even shared that the clerk at his local convenience store has taken to singing the greeting out loud, while another reassured the Norwegian man that because some clerks drag out the words, it’s understandable to mistake the greeting for “good morning.”