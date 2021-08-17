柴柴不知被「空氣撫摸」　可愛討拍模樣萌翻網友｜Shiba Inu smiles despite getting ‘air pats’

【看CP學英文】狗狗對許多人來說是最忠心的朋友，大多數的毛孩都十分喜歡對主人撒嬌、討摸，甚至有時候會還會纏著飼主不放，就只為了再讓主人多摸牠幾下。

Dogs have been said to be man’s best friend, and while some dogs are perfectly fine letting their owner pamper and pet them of their own accord, others take it one step further and attach themselves closely to their owners, sometimes just for one more pet or scratch.

有時就甚至算沒有摸到狗狗，即便只是假裝摸摸牠，狗狗也會非常的開心。近日，日本一名飼主在YouTube發佈了一則關於隔空假裝撫摸愛犬Ranmaru的逗趣影片。

Sometimes, merely pretending to pet it can satisfy them. A Japanese dog owner recently illustrated this fact by posting a funny video on YouTube about pretending to pet their dog, Ranmaru.

影片中，狗狗縱使沒有感受到主人的撫摸，卻仍然開著飛機耳，開心享受「空氣撫摸」，而牠傻傻的模樣也引來網友熱烈回應。

In the video, even though the dog cannot physically feel its owner’s pats, it still fanned out its ears and happily enjoyed the “air pats.”

Its silly appearance also drew enthusiastic responses from social media users.

標為「以氧氣拍柴柴」的影片開頭看見飼主假裝撫摸Ranmaru，但Ranmaru似乎沒察覺，繼續熱情的朝著主人身上撲，想要獲得更多主人的拍拍，直到主人對著空氣摸了數秒後，Ranmaru才發現主人並沒有真的摸到自己，但仍然乖巧的坐著等待主人摸摸牠，這可愛的萌樣也融化了一票網友。

The video, aptly called, “petting Shiba with oxygen” sees the owner merely pretending to pet Ranmaru.

However, the dog didn’t seem to notice the difference at first and continued to latch on to its owner, in a bid to get more “pats” from them.

It was only after the owner had petted the air for a few seconds that Ranmaru realized its owner had not given any pats.

Nonetheless, he continued sitting nicely, waiting for its owner to pet it. Ultimately, its patience won the hearts of social media users and its owner, who finally caved and gave it many pats on the head.

該影片上傳後，汪星人這可愛又呆萌的表現，讓網友紛紛在影片下方留言：「能跟這麼可愛的生物住在一起，實在讓人太羨慕了！」、「太可愛了」、「看了好多次，還是覺得好可愛！」、「看完之後也好想這樣試驗看看自家的主子呀！」、「真的試過，我家狗狗超級開心的！」、「汪星人果然是率真的動物呀～」

After the video was uploaded, the dog’s cute and adorable performance led online users to comment, “To live with such a cute creature is really enviable!”

Others said that even after watching the video numerous times, they still find it adorable.

Some also vowed to try this at home with their own pets, while others praised dogs as the most pure-hearted animals.