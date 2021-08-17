Taiwan reports zero COVID-19 deaths for third straight day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 4 new domestic cases and 14 imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,880.

No virus-related deaths were reported for the third straight day, the CECC added.

The new cases reported today include 3 men and 1 woman, with the youngest being not yet five, and the oldest being over sixty. They all began showing symptoms on Aug. 16.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City and Taipei City both accounted for 2 cases.

The CECC reported that among the 14,653 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 15, 13,195 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 90.0% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 imported cases were reported today including 8 men and 6 women.

Their ages range from under five to over sixty, and they traveled from the United States (cases 15975, 15980), England, (cases 15976, 15977), Myanmar (cases 15981 to 15989), and Australia (case 15990).

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15.

As of press time, 15,880 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,346 imported cases, 14,481 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.