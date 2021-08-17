Pet crocodile still at large in Hsinchu City

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A runaway pet crocodile is still missing after a borough chief in Hsinchu City raised the alarm in the late hours of Monday evening.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, the pet crocodile seemingly wandered off after its owner forgot to close its cage properly.

Traffic cameras caught it slowly crossing an alley, and it was even seen curiously looking underneath a parked car.

The Hsin-lun (新崙) borough office immediately issued a LINE alert asking residents to be careful and report back if they spot the naughty reptile.

According to a similar message posted on the Hsin-lun borough Facebook page, the borough chief remarked that the owner had reported that based on its usual interaction during feeding time, it’s not naturally “snappy.”

If anyone happened to come across it, however, the borough chief said it’s still best to alert the authorities and the fire department.

Local media reports the crocodile is about 130 centimeters in length, has been trained by a professional and spends quite a lot of time with humans so it’s relatively tame.

It was last seen scurrying into a nearby sewage system.