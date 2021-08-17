DeVonta Smith takes step forward in return from knee sprain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith participated in some team drills at Tuesday’s practice, continuing his return from a knee sprain.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s status is still uncertain for Thursday night’s preseason game against New England. Smith got hurt two weeks ago in what he called a “freak” injury when a defender fell on him.

“I’m excited. I feel good,” Smith said Smith. “Just coming in every day, just taking it day by day, step by step, continuing to get more comfortable with it.”

The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. He had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

“I just want to keep getting better and better,” Smith said. “Working with the guys, growing with the guys, that’s what it’s all about.”

