Foreign professors and researchers allowed in Taiwan: MOE

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Professors, teachers, scholars, and researchers from abroad can now enter Taiwan, according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部).

The MOE announced on Monday that in anticipation of schools opening in September, foreign professors and scholars hired by universities or the Taiwanese government can enter Taiwan, though students are currently still prohibited.

The MOE added that though this includes the MOE’s Yushan Scholar Program (教育部玉山學者) and those hired to help implement Taiwan’s 2030 Bilingual Nation plan (雙語國家相關計畫), the current policy does not support their family members.

The MOE asked the relevant schools to communicate thoroughly with the new arrivals and added that they will be asked to quarantine at a government-run center.

If they should choose to stay in quarantine hotels, they would need to be assigned cars and document their 14-day quarantine status online, the MOE added.

A 7-day self-health management period is also required for the newly-allowed arrivals and only after they finish the relevant procedures and acquire negative results from PCR tests can they head to the schools to begin their work, the MOE said.