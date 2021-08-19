Only 1 confirmed local infection in Taiwan: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed only 1 new domestic case, 5 imported COVID-19 cases, and 5 deaths on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,897.

The new case reported today is a man in his fifties (case 16006) who had no recent travel history.

He accompanied a family member to seek medical help on Aug. 18. As the family member needed to be hospitalized, he was tested on the same day as their companion.

His infection was confirmed today and currently exhibits no related symptoms.

Health authorities are investigating the source of infections and are looking for possible contacts.

Meanwhile, five virus-related deaths were reported today including 3 men and 2 women.

They were aged between 60 to 90 and their symptoms developed between May 24 and June 13.

Their infections were confirmed between June 2 and June 15 while their deaths were reported between Aug. 13 and Aug. 17.

The CECC reported that among the 14,681 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 17, 13,545 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.3% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, five imported cases from the U.S. (case 16002), Lithuania (case 16003), Vietnam (case 16004), the United Arab Emirates (case 16005), and Iran (case 16007) were also reported today.

All five cases had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and they arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 6 and Aug. 17.