Taipower cluster infection sees one more confirmed case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported another confirmed case from the Taipower (台電) cluster infections.

According to Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the newest case is the young child of a pregnant woman who recently tested positive for the virus.

He explained that the kindergarten where the child attends has also been asked to close for 3 days; meanwhile, the child, along with 11 others and 2 teachers, has all been asked to undergo quarantine.

Chen also pointed out that as they had just received this piece of information, the confirmed case was not included in today’s local infections tally count.

As for the source of the cluster infection, Chen explained that the person first developed symptoms on July 21, and their infection was confirmed two days later.

They appeared to have been in contact with numerous personnel as the first case was reported on the 9th floor of the building, and was soon followed by the confirmed infection of the pregnant woman who worked on the 7th floor.

As of press time, all personnel within the building are under quarantine and another staff member from the 8th floor has tested positive in a rapid-screening test.

Chen added that it appeared the infections are within the parameters and said the CECC won’t rule out using DNA-sequencing to better understand the outbreak.