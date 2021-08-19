迷你「小蝸」奮力向上爬　網友直呼：第三道選手加油｜Taiwanese cheer for minuscule snail scaling ‘track and field’ wall

【看CP學英文】近年來，台北市許多地方都能瞥見有趣的裝置藝術作品，陪伴疲累的人們在下班後好好放鬆。

In recent years, interesting installation artworks can be seen in many places in Taipei, creating a beautiful space to relax for tired people after work.

近日，網友橘子經過台北捷運中山站「綠帶公園」時(公園名稱由橘子提供)，發現一群人站在一座刻畫著「操場跑道」的石牆旁。

此石牆上有著兩隻巨大的蝸牛裝置藝術，呈現出其緩慢向上爬的樣子，而這群人圍在作品旁目不轉睛，讓原PO不禁好奇的向前查看，才發現竟然有一隻真的蝸牛在第三跑道上吸引大家的目光，讓他興奮的直呼：「加油啊！」

A social media user named Orange recently passed by the Taipei MRT Zhongshan Station’s “Green Belt Park” (綠帶公園, name provided by Orange), where he found a group of people standing by a stone wall with a “track and field” design painted on it.

The installation art piece had two huge snails on it, depicting them in the “slow” process of climbing up the wall.

The group of people gathered around the artwork looked so curious that Orange couldn’t help but take a look himself and soon realized that there was an actual, real-life snail on the third track, which was the main attraction for everyone.

Seeing the minuscule snail making its way up, led Orange to happily exclaim, “Go for it!”

橘子向The China Post表示，當下看到這一幕時突然覺得人生就是如此，假設三隻蝸牛代表現代人，「不管是身處哪個跑道上的蝸牛，都是賣力往上爬，不論快或是慢，肯持續努力的話，總是會抵達終點」。

Orange told The China Post that when he saw the scene, he suddenly felt that art is truly an imitation of life.

Assuming that the three snails represent modern people, “no matter where the snails are on the track, they are all trying their best to climb up; it doesn’t matter how fast or slow they are, if they are willing to keep working hard, they will always reach the end,” Orange said.

而這個裝置藝術上可見，其中一隻蝸牛已經到達終點，另一隻則繼續努力前進，最後就是亂入的迷你小蝸牛，在第三跑道上，即便落後也緊追不捨。

The artwork showed one of the snails reaching its endpoint at the very top of the wall, while the other on the fourth track continues to move forward.

The latest addition, the mini snail, also decided to join the race and occupied the third track, though it was obviously lagging behind.

橘子從中體悟到，「就像你我一樣，每個人都有自己的目標，在屬於自己跑道上奮力向前，總是會有機會達成夢想」。

Looking at the snail, Orange came to the realization that “just like you and me, everyone has his or her own goals and will always have a chance to achieve his or her dreams if he or she strives to move forward on their own track and pace.”

照片一貼出，立刻引起網友留言，「很勵志的一場比賽」、「好想幫他作弊喔」、「人小志氣高」、「2號選手已陣亡」、「過五年可能也在同一個地方」。

After the photo was posted, it immediately drew comments from social media users, writing, “such an inspiring image,” and “I want to help the little snail cheat.”

One social media user pointed out that the snail, though small, has a great deal of ambition, while another jokingly questioned whether the track 2 competition had been killed off by the others.

Someone also sarcastically commented that after five years, all three snails will still be in the same position.

事實上，這座裝置藝術叫做「天生我材必有用」，作者李億勳想表達的是，在多元的城市中，有來自各地的不同族群，搭配一旁的兔子裝置藝術，希望藉由以兔子敏捷的速度和蝸牛對比，凸顯蝸牛即使慢卻能爬牆，表現出每個人在不同領域中皆有擅長的事。

In fact, the installation art is called “All things in their being are good for something (天生我材必有用).”

The creator, Lee Yi-hsun (李億勳), wanted to showcase the diversity hidden in the city and let others see that there are different groups of people from all over the world.

In pairing with another installation art at the side which shows bunnies hopping, he wanted to convey the message that though the hares are quick and snails are slow, as long as one focuses on their own path, they are sure to make accomplish something in their own field.