英國網紅為愛留台　拍片圓夢談未來期望｜British man shows care for Taiwan through YouTube channel

【看CP學英文】來自英國坎特伯雷的 YouTuber 李大豐，又稱羅伯特(Robert)，除了中文流利，也說著一口道地的台語，近來推出的影片備受台灣網友關注。

YouTuber Ta-feng (大豐), also named Robert, has recently received much attention on the internet for his fun and interesting YouTube videos documenting various aspects of Taiwan.

Hailing from Canterbury, England, the British man speaks fluent Chinese and Taiwanese, which have impressed many social media users.

大豐於2014年初訪台灣，發現台灣的經濟發展相較於其他亞洲國家來得進步許多，對此感到驚艷不已。

Robert made his first visit to Taiwan in 2014 and was amazed by its civilization and convenience compared to other Asian countries.

他解釋道，「亞洲國家對西方人來說仍舊瀰漫著神秘的氣息。台灣很安全也很進步，卻不失那股亞洲的神秘魅力。」

“Western people still consider Asia as very mysterious. In Taiwan, it’s safe and developed. Yet, it’s also still very ‘Asia’ for many people,” he explained.

對他而言，這座島嶼融合了現代化國家所擁有的一切，不僅有不少值得冒險的地方，更提供旅客一定程度的刺激。

To Robert, the island encompasses everything a first-world country has, as well as a certain amount of adventure and excitement.

他後來決定停留在台，在屏東東港當起了英文老師，白天則到高雄的中山大學上中文課，每天至少花兩個小時的時間通勤。

Having decided to stay for a while, Robert took Chinese classes at the National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung in the morning and worked as an English Teacher in Donggang, Pingtung in the evening. Durin that time, he spent at least two hours commuting every day, he revealed.

「那時候我快瘋了！」他坦言。這樣的生活持續了約莫四個月後，他決定回家。

“It was driving me crazy. Then it felt like too much,” he confessed. The bustling schedule lasted for four months before he finally decided to pack up and head home.

「我非常愛台灣，但儘管我很享受這裡的生活，離鄉背井總是一件孤單的事。」

“Obviously, I love Taiwan, but as much as I had fun, it was still quite lonely at times living away from family,” he admitted.

然而，命運似乎不苟同。就在他準備離台前夕，他遇見了他的太太。

Yet, fate didn’t seem to want to let him go, as right before his departure, he met his wife.

他開心說道，「遇見了，愛上了，然後就結婚了！現在我有家人在這裡。如今，大豐已在台居住長達五年 之久。

“We fell in love and got married! Now I have my family here,” he shared. Since then, Robert has been living in Taiwan for five years.

生活穩定下來後，他決定實現長久的夢想，也因為認為台灣是非常適合的地方，開始著手拍攝影片，並創造了「大豐大哥大」的YouTube頻道。

Once he had settled down, he decided to start making his own videos, which was an idea he always had in mind.

He considered Taiwan an ideal place for the project, which was how his YouTube channel was born.

他笑著說道，「一開始的時候有點亂七八糟，因為我對電腦、剪片這方面不太了解。甚至到現在還是有點亂。」

“In the beginning, it was very chaotic because I didn’t really know anything about computers, making videos, or what I should talk about. Even now I still get confused,” he chuckled.

他採用最傳統的方式來規劃影片，將想法寫在筆記本上。同時，給頻道設定目標以及預期數字，藉此督促自己。

By jotting ideas on a notebook, the YouTuber planned his videos in an old-school way. He’d also write down target numbers and goals for his channel to keep himself on track.

大豐也分享他曾面臨的難題，「一開始，只要在鏡頭前我就會很緊張。剪片時也很困擾，因為需要不斷聽自己的聲音，久了也覺得厭煩，這是需要一點時間習慣。」

“At first, I would get quite nervous in front of the camera. Editing videos is also annoying because you get sick of hearing your own voice.”

“It’s irritating and takes a while to get used to,” he pointed out.

儘管如此，觀眾的鼓勵和支持讓他有動力持續地做出更多更好的內容。

Despite all that, receiving positive feedback from viewers motivates him to continue and do a bit more.

「有一次，我走在路上，有一個人騎著摩托車看到我，他就大喊我的名字，用台語跟我聊天。他很大方，那是一次令人印象非常深刻的經驗。」

“Once, I was walking on the street, and a guy riding a scooter saw me and started shouting my name to say hi and talk to me in Taiwanese.”

“He was so classic (Taiwanese). It was a surreal moment,” he laughed.

這位英籍YouTuber六個月前踏入了圈子，影片主題包括食物、旅遊，以及故事分享，表現相當出色。近期，他也發表了一支影片說明在台居住的五個缺點。

The British YouTuber started his channel 6 months ago and has made amazing progress, covering topics such as food, traveling, and story-telling videos.

One of his recent videos shared 5 disadvantages of living in Taiwan.

他表示，「那是我的看法，我覺得那是必須做的一支影片。我是真心在乎台灣這個國家、這個社會的未來發展；所以我覺得不管是以幽默或是嚴肅的方式，有時候必須討論一些該被討論的議題。」

“I kind of have to do that because that’s my angle. I genuinely care about Taiwan as a country and a society, so I feel that it’s important to sometimes talk about issues that need talking about, both in a funny way or a serious way,” he explained.

當被問及未來的目標時，他回覆，「我想要持續拍攝與台灣相關的影片。現在我是在一間小小的房間裡完成所有事，場景設定非常受限，這點希望未來能改善。」

When asked about future career goals, he responded, “I want to keep making videos relevant to Taiwan.”

“The setup in my little room where I do everything is quite limited at the moment; Hopefully, it can improve more in the future.”

除此之外，他也表示對上電視節目很感興趣，「我蠻喜歡表演的，我覺得很有趣，尤其我很會講廢話，有時候很有道理，有時候沒有邏輯，總之最終希望能夠上電視。」

In addition, he also expressed interest in going on TV, saying, “I quite like performing. I find it very fun. I can talk a lot of rubbish. Sometimes they make sense, sometimes they just don’t. The overall goal is to be on TV.”

大豐現定居於高雄，他希望以後能夠買一間房子給家人住，也有考慮般到鄉下居住。

Currently living in Kaohsiung, Robert hopes he will eventually be able to buy a house to live in with his family, perhaps in the countryside.

他心滿意足地說，「我的夢想很簡單，我要求不多啦」！

“My dream is nothing too extreme. I don’t need too much,” the British Youtuber said contently.

