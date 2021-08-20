「尋狗啟示」內容暗藏玄機　網友笑瘋：根本就在炫耀！｜’Lost dog’ poster hides sweet message

【看CP學英文】家中寵物走失對於飼主而言是極為焦急的事，相信許多人也都能夠感同身受。也正因為如此，凡在網路上看到任何有關寵物走失啟事時，大家都會多注意。

Many people can understand that a lost pet is an extremely anxious matter for any owner; because of this, whenever we see a posting or a sign that seems to indicate a missing animal, we will subconsciously pay more attention to it.

近日，網友Rou Lin在臉書社團「路上觀察學院」上分享了一張尋狗公告，只見公告中斗大的標題寫著：「你們看到我的狗了嗎？」讓人不禁擔心，是不是又有狗狗走丟了。

A few days ago, social media user Rou Lin shared a “lost dog” sign on a Facebook group, which showed a photo of a cute Corgi, with large Chinese characters written atop: “Have you seen my dog?”

The adorable photo paired with the worrying words led many to express concern for the animal.

然而細看後卻會發現圖片內容後寫著另一行小字：「他沒丟，就是太可愛了，想讓你們看看！」，原來該篇貼文並不是尋狗啟示，而是一則炫耀自家狗狗十分可愛的「炫耀文」。

However, a closer look revealed another, smaller line of words at the bottom of the picture, explaining, “It’s not lost, it’s just too cute and I just wanted you to see it!

Apparently, the post is not a notice for a missing dog, just a funny owner trying to “fish for compliments” through the cuteness of their dog.

該貼文一出，便引起一票網友點讚及評論，紛紛表示：「被騙了！」、「赤裸裸的炫耀」、「那我也要來炫耀我的狗狗～」、「不管看幾次都覺得超好笑」、「哈哈哈主人超欠揍」

As soon as the post was published, it attracted a lot of likes and comments from social media users who commented, “I’ve been cheated!” while others said it’s a transparent attempt to brag.

Some also vowed to show off their dog in that way too, while another jokingly said that the owner was a little too cocky.

更有網友打趣回應道，「分享沒關係，記得回收傳單耶！」、「那麼可愛可能很快就會被拐走。到時這張照片就可以再次用得上了」、「這是擾民行為吧！但好好笑～」

Others pointed out that sharing this type of signs are OK, but reminded that the owner should tear down the paper after some time and recycle it.

One social media user also worried that with a dog as cute as this, more exposure to the public could spell danger for it as many would be enticed to steal the cute puppy.